Lenovo Announces New Desktop And Mobile Workstations

At Autodesk University in Las Vegas today, Lenovo announced its new desktop workstations, the ThinkStation P520 and P520c, as well as the new ThinkPad P52s mobile workstation.

Lenovo ThinkStation P520

Following on the heels of the introduction of the new ThinkStation P720 and P920 models in September, Lenovo has updated their single processor workstation offering with the new ThinkStation P520. This new machine uses Intel's new Xeon W processors, allowing up to 18 cores or up to 4.5GHz CPU clocks. The system supports quad-channel DDR4 memory at up to 2,666MHz.

Two PCIe x16 Gen 3 slots can accommodate up to two Nvidia Quadro P6000 GPUs. Additional expansion slots are one PCIe x8 Gen 3 and two PCIe x4 Gen 3 slots, as well as a single PCI slot for legacy use.

There are Eight USB 3.1 connectors provided as Type-A ports, split evenly between the front and back. An additional two USB 2.0 and two PS/2 ports are provided on the back. An option for a single Type-C thunderbolt port on the front is available. Firewire and ESATA ports are also provided as an option. There are four internal storage bays accommodating up to six 2.5” or 3.5” drives, as well as two M.2 connectors on the motherboard. The machine also provides a Gigabit network port and onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

Lenovo ThinkStation P520c

The P520's compact brother is the P520c. At about 25% smaller than the P520, it offers a smaller chassis for when space is a concern. Of course, this also means that the P520c gives up some of the expansion capabilities of its bigger brother. It supports the same processor options as the P520, but can only accept 128GB of DDR4-2666.

Despite offering two PCIe x16 Gen 3 slots, the best GPU configuration of the P520c is a single Nvidia Quadro P5000. Internal expansion slots are limited to one PCIe x8 Gen 3 and one PCIe x4 Gen 3 slots.

Expansion port wise, the P520 loses two front USB 3.1 ports, but not the Thunderbolt connectivity or any other ports. It has one less storage bay, so it can only take four 2.5” or 3.5” drives, but it still has two M.2 slots on the motherboard. It also has the same Gigabit network port and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth support.

Lenovo ThinkPad P52s

Lenovo's other new offering is in the mobile sector—the ThinkPad P52s, Lenovo's first Ultrabook-class mobile workstation to feature a quad-core processor. It features Intel's 8th generation i7 or i5 processors and can take up to 32GB of DDR4-2400. It also provides Nvidia Quadro P500 as its discrete graphics solution.

The ThinkPad P52s provides two USB 3.0 ports (one charging), one USB C port, and one Thunderbolt port for expansion. A single drive bay can take either one 2.5” drive or a single M.2 drive. Also provided are a Gigabit Ethernet port, W-iFi and Bluetooth, and a 4G LTE WWAN connection.

The Ultrabook uses a dual battery solution with a 32WHr 4-cell front and up to a 6-cell 72WHr rear battery.

Three display options are available: a 4K UHD (3840x2160) display with 300 nits brightness, a FHD with 250 nits, and a touch-capable FHD also with 250 nits.

These new offerings will be available starting at the end of January. Pricing was not available at press time. For more information go to Lenovo's website.

Name
Lenovo ThinkStation P520
Lenovo ThinkStation P520c
Lenovo ThinkPad P52s
Processors
Intel Xeon W (up to 18 cores, 4.5GHz)
Intel Xeon W (up to 18 cores, 4.5GHz)8th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7
GraphicsUp to 2 x Nvidia Quadro P6000
Up to 2 x Nvidia Quadro P5000
Nvidia Quadro P500
Memory
Up to 256GB DDR4-2666, 8 DIMMS
Up to 128GB DDR4-2666, 4 DIMMs
Up to 32GB DDR4-2400, 2 SODIMM
Expansion
2 x PCIe x16 Gen 3

1 x PCIe x8 Gen 3

2 x PCIe x4 Gen 3

1 PCI
2 x PCIe x16 Gen 3

1 x PCIe x8 Gen 3

1 x PCIe x4 Gen 3
Storage
4 internal bays, up to 6 x 2.5" or 3.5" drives

2 x M.2
2 internal bays, up to 4 x 2.5" or 3.5" drives

2 x M.2
1 bay, 1 x 2.5"

1 x M.2
Ports
8 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-A)

2 x USB 2.0

PS/2

Ethernet

Microphone / Headphone

9-in-1 media card reader

Thunderbolt 3 (optional)
6 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-A)

2 x USB 2.0

PS/2

Ethernet

Microphone

Headphone
Media card reader

Thunderbolt 3 (optional)		2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1

Thunderbolt 3

HDMI 1.4

4-in-1 media card reader

Ethernet

Microphone / Headphone
Power Supply / Battery
690W / 900W 92% efficient
500W 92% efficient
4 cell (32WHr) front + up to 6 cell (72WHr) rear (hot swappable)
Display
N/A
N/A
15.6" IPS 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), FHD, or FHD Touch
