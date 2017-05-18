Lenovo Goes High-End With Legion Y920 Gaming Notebook, Outs New IdeaPads And Flex Laptops, Too

Login | Sign Up
Lenovo just announced a slew of new laptops today, including several IdeaPads, two 2-in-1s, and a gaming laptop.

IdeaPads

The company’s latest IdeaPad models make up the majority of the laptops revealed today, with options which should appeal to shoppers looking for entry-level notebooks all the way up to ultrabook level laptops.

All of the new IdeaPad models will feature up to a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. To begin with, Lenovo revealed the IdeaPad 320, which will feature entry-level specs and come in either 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch models. The smaller 15.6-inch model has an HD (1366x768) display and an optional touchscreen upgrade for $50, whereas the 17.3-inch model is available in HD+ (1600x900), but with no touch screen.

If you’re looking for a slimmer profile, Lenovo is also offering the IdeaPad 320S, which is available with either a 14-inch or 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display. The 15.6-inch model supports up to an Nvidia GeForce GT940MX mobile GPU for graphics-intensive applications. Finally, the IdeaPad 720S will offer Ultrabook-level looks and specs; it has a 17.3-inch IPS display, up to a GT940MX, supports Thunderbolt via USB Type-C, and will have a variety of metallic paint finishes.

The latest Lenovo IdeaPads will be available in early June. The IdeaPad 320 15 and 17 start at $440 and $490, the IdeaPad 320S 14 and 15 start at $740 and $750, and IdeaPad 720S starts at $970.

  • 01_Ideapad_320S_15inch Mineral_Grey
  • 03_Ideapad_320_17inch Platinum_Grey
  • Ideapad 720s (4)
  • Ideapad 720s (7)
  • Ideapad_320_15inPlum_Purple 1
  • Ideapad_320_15inOnyx_Black
  • Ideapad_320_15inBlizzard_White 3
  • Ideapad_320S_14inch Mineral_Grey 6
  • Ideapad_320S_14inch Coral_Red 2
  • Ideapad_320S_14inch Snow_White 2


IdeaPad 320 15Ideapad 320 17IdeaPad 320S 14IdeaPad 320S 15IdeaPad 720S 17
Display15.6-inch HD (1366x768) Optional Touch17.3-inch HD+ (1600x900) Non Touch14-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS17.3-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS
ProcessorUp to 7th generation Intel Core i7Up to 7th generation Intel Core i7Up to 7th generation Intel Core i7Up to 7th generation Intel Core i7Up to 7th generation Intel Core i7
MemoryUp to 16GB DDR4Up to 16GB DDR48GB DDR48GB DDR4Up to 16GB DDR4
GraphicsIntegratedIntegratedIntegratedNvidia GeForce GT940MX (2GB GDDR5)Nvidia GeForce GT40MX (2GB GDDR5)
StorageUp to 2TB SATA HDDUp to 2TB SATA HDDUp to 256GB PCIe SSD-Up to 512GB PCIe SSD
-1TB HDD		512GB PCIe SSD
Inputs-HDMI
-Ethernet
-USB 2.0 x 2
-USB Type-C
-4-in-1 card reader		-HDMI
-Ethernet
-USB 2.0 x 2
-USB Type-C
-4-in-1 card reader		-USB Type-C (no charging)
-USB 2.0
-USB 3.0
-HDMI		-USB Type-C (no charging)
-USB 2.0
-USB 3.0
-HDMI		-Type-C (Thunderbolt)
-USB 3.0 x 2
-HDMI
Battery2-cell, 30Wh2-cell, 30Wh3-cell, 52Wh3-cell, 52Wh4-cell, 56Wh
Dimensions (WxDxH)14.9 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches16.4 x 11.5 x 0.9 inches12.9 x 9.31 0.76 inches14.3 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches12.6 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches
WeightStarting at 4.85 lbsStarting at 6.17 lbs3.74 lbs4.18 lbs3.4 lbs
Colors-Onyx Black
-Blizzard White
-Coral Red
-Denim Blue
-Platinum Silver
-Plum Purple		-Onyx Black
-Platinum Grey		-Coral Red
-Mineral Grey
-Snow White		-Mineral Grey
-Snow White		-Champagne Gold
-Platinum Silver
Price-$440 (non-touch) -$490 (touch)$490$740$750$970

Flex

If you’re looking for a 2-in-1 laptop, Lenovo is also offering the Flex 5, which comes in 14-inch and 15-inch display sizes. The Flex 5 can be used as a traditional laptop, a tablet, positioned as a tent, or propped up like a stand, thanks to its 360° hinge. 1080p IPS models are available for both the 14-inch and 15-inch Flex 5s, but Lenovo will also offer the Flex 5 15 with up to a UHD IPS display.

The Flex 5 14 and 15 will be available at the end of the month for $720 and $830, respectively.

  • Flex 5 (1)
  • Flex 5 (3)
  • Flex 5 (2)


Flex 5 14Flex 5 15
DisplayUp to 14” FHD (1920x1080) IPSUp to 15.6” UHD (3840x2160) IPS
ProcessorUp to 7th generation Intel Core i7Up to 7th generation Intel Core i7
MemoryUp to 16GB DDR4Up to 16GB DDR4
GraphicsIntegrated and Nvidia GeForce GT940MX (2GB GDDR5)Integrated and Nvidia GeForce GT940MX (2GB GDDR5)
Storage-Up to 512GB PCIe SSD
-1TB HDD		-Up to 512GB PCIe SSD
-1TB HDD
Inputs-USB Type-C (no charging)
-USB 3.0 x 2
-4-in-1 card reader 		-USB Type-C (no charging)
-USB 3.0 x 2
-4-in-1 card reader
Battery3-cell, 52Wh3-cell, 52Wh
Dimensions (WxDxH)12.9 x 9.01 x 0.8 inches14.33 x 9.72 x 0.8 inches
Weight3.9 lbs4.4 lbs
Price$720$830

Game Time

Last but not least, Lenovo revealed the specs for the Legion Y920, the company’s latest gaming laptop. The Legion Y920 is an interesting direction for Lenovo, which usually brings entry-level to mid-end gaming laptops to market. What sets the Legion Y920 apart from the company’s typical offerings is the GTX 1070 and the option for an overclockable i7-7820HK processor; this, along with its ample port selection, should make it more than ideal for VR gaming. The Legion Y920 will be equipped with a 17.3-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display with G-Sync technology. Additionally, it will feature a full-sized mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting.

The Lenovo Legion Y920 will be available in early June starting at $2,700.

  • 05_LEGION_Y920_17inch
  • 01_LEGION_Y920_17inch
  • 07_LEGION_Y920_17inch
  • 04_LEGION_Y920_17inch
  • 02_LEGION_Y920_17inch
  • 08 LEGION_Y920_17inch


Legion Y920 Gaming Notebook
Display17.3” FHD (1920x1080) G-Sync IPS
Processor-Intel Core i7-7820HK or Intel Core i7-7700HQ
Memory16GB
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) GDDR5
Storage-512GB SSD
-1TB HDD
Inputs-USB 3.0 x 4
-Thunderbolt
-HDMI
-RJ-45
-DisplayPort
-6-in-1 card reader
Battery6-cell, 90Wh
Dimensions (WxDxH)16.7 x 12.4 x 1.41 inches
Weight10.14 lbs
Price$2,700
