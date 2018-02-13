LG's Smartphones Will Gain Improved Vision, Voice AI Capabilities

LG announced that it will launch a brand-new suite of AI technologies for its high-end smartphones, such as the 2018 version of the LG V30, at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Spain.

LG AI Suite

The new AI suite from LG includes the “Vision AI” and “Voice AI.” Vision AI is a technology can that automatically recognize objects through the camera and select the proper shooting mode for that scene. LG’s camera software includes eight shooting modes: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. If the Vision AI can accurately match a scene to its corresponding shooting mode, then users should benefit from better-looking pictures overall.

LG said it collaborated with an unnamed partner to analyze 100 million pictures, organize them into 1,000 unique photo categories, and then develop the necessary algorithms to match those categories with one of LG’s eight shooting modes.

LG’s Vision AI can also provide shopping advice through smart image recognition. Once users point the camera at an object, the Vision AI can automatically scan its QR code, do an image search, or provide users with places where they can buy that product.


The company said that the Vision AI will also improve on its camera app’s low-light mode by analyzing the light inside the image that will be recorded and then adjusting accordingly to improve it. This is unlike conventional methods for low-light shooting, which measure external light levels. LG said its new method can improve lighting by a factor of two through its Vision AI algorithms.

The Voice AI works with voice commands to make it easier for smartphone customers to look through the phone’s menu using only their voice. LG has a set of 32 exclusive voice commands that will work alongside the Google Assistant.

 

FEATURE

VOICE COMMAND

(PRECEDE WITH “OK GOOGLE”)

1

Wide-angle photo

Take a picture on a wide angle

2

Wide-angle selfie

Take a selfie on a wide angle

3

Wide-angle video

Record a video on a wide angle

4

Wide-angle selfie video

Take a selfie video on a wide angle

5

Cine Video

Open camera on Cine Video

6

Expert Photo Mode

Open camera on a manual mode

7

Expert Video Mode

Open camera on a manual video

8

Cine Video (Romantic)

Take a romantic Cine Video

9

Cine Video (Melodramatic)

Take a melodramatic Cine Video

10

Cine Video (Thriller)

Take a thriller Cine Video

11

Cine Video (Beauty)

Take a beauty Cine Video

12

Cine Video (Blockbuster)

Take a summer blockbuster Cine Video

13

Cine Video (Romantic Comedy)

Take a romantic comedy Cine Video

14

Cine Video (Documentary)

Take a documentary Cine Video

15

Cine Video (Landscape)

Take a scenery Cine Video

16

Cine Video (Drama)

Take a drama Cine Video

17

Cine Video (Historic)

Take a historical Cine Video

18

Cine Video (Mystery)

Take a mystery Cine Video

19

Cine Video (Noir)

Take a noir Cine Video

20

Cine Video (Classic)

Take a classic Cine Video

21

Cine Video (Flashback)

Take a flashback Cine Video

22

Cine Video (Pop Art)

Take a pop art Cine Video

23

Expert Mode (Graphy)

Open camera with Graphy

NEW FOR 2018

24

Panoramic Photo

Pending

25

Food Photo

Pending

26

Time-lapse Photo (Video)

Pending

27

Slow-motion Video

Pending

28

Low-light Photo

Pending

29

AI Cam Photo

Pending

30

Image Search

Pending

31

QR Code Scanning

Pending

32

Shopping Search

Pending

New AI Tech Coming To Older Smartphones

LG assured its customers that some of the new AI features will be available not just for upcoming smartphones, but also for some of the old ones, too, via over-the-air updates, as long as they don't need particular hardware capabilities.

“As we communicated last month at CES, the future for LG lies in AI, not just hardware specs and processing speed,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

“Creating smarter smartphones will be our focus going forward and we are confident that consumers will appreciate the advanced user experience with the enhanced V30 that many have been asking and waiting for, he added."

LG invited MWC attendees to visit LG’s booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via from February 26 until March 1 for more information.

About the author
Lucian Armasu

Lucian Armasu is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers software news and the issues surrounding privacy and security.

