LG's Smartphones Will Gain Improved Vision, Voice AI Capabilities
LG announced that it will launch a brand-new suite of AI technologies for its high-end smartphones, such as the 2018 version of the LG V30, at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Spain.
LG AI Suite
The new AI suite from LG includes the “Vision AI” and “Voice AI.” Vision AI is a technology can that automatically recognize objects through the camera and select the proper shooting mode for that scene. LG’s camera software includes eight shooting modes: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. If the Vision AI can accurately match a scene to its corresponding shooting mode, then users should benefit from better-looking pictures overall.
LG said it collaborated with an unnamed partner to analyze 100 million pictures, organize them into 1,000 unique photo categories, and then develop the necessary algorithms to match those categories with one of LG’s eight shooting modes.
LG’s Vision AI can also provide shopping advice through smart image recognition. Once users point the camera at an object, the Vision AI can automatically scan its QR code, do an image search, or provide users with places where they can buy that product.
The company said that the Vision AI will also improve on its camera app’s low-light mode by analyzing the light inside the image that will be recorded and then adjusting accordingly to improve it. This is unlike conventional methods for low-light shooting, which measure external light levels. LG said its new method can improve lighting by a factor of two through its Vision AI algorithms.
The Voice AI works with voice commands to make it easier for smartphone customers to look through the phone’s menu using only their voice. LG has a set of 32 exclusive voice commands that will work alongside the Google Assistant.
FEATURE
VOICE COMMAND
(PRECEDE WITH “OK GOOGLE”)
1
Wide-angle photo
Take a picture on a wide angle
2
Wide-angle selfie
Take a selfie on a wide angle
3
Wide-angle video
Record a video on a wide angle
4
Wide-angle selfie video
Take a selfie video on a wide angle
5
Cine Video
Open camera on Cine Video
6
Expert Photo Mode
Open camera on a manual mode
7
Expert Video Mode
Open camera on a manual video
8
Cine Video (Romantic)
Take a romantic Cine Video
9
Cine Video (Melodramatic)
Take a melodramatic Cine Video
10
Cine Video (Thriller)
Take a thriller Cine Video
11
Cine Video (Beauty)
Take a beauty Cine Video
12
Cine Video (Blockbuster)
Take a summer blockbuster Cine Video
13
Cine Video (Romantic Comedy)
Take a romantic comedy Cine Video
14
Cine Video (Documentary)
Take a documentary Cine Video
15
Cine Video (Landscape)
Take a scenery Cine Video
16
Cine Video (Drama)
Take a drama Cine Video
17
Cine Video (Historic)
Take a historical Cine Video
18
Cine Video (Mystery)
Take a mystery Cine Video
19
Cine Video (Noir)
Take a noir Cine Video
20
Cine Video (Classic)
Take a classic Cine Video
21
Cine Video (Flashback)
Take a flashback Cine Video
22
Cine Video (Pop Art)
Take a pop art Cine Video
23
Expert Mode (Graphy)
Open camera with Graphy
NEW FOR 2018
24
Panoramic Photo
Pending
25
Food Photo
Pending
26
Time-lapse Photo (Video)
Pending
27
Slow-motion Video
Pending
28
Low-light Photo
Pending
29
AI Cam Photo
Pending
30
Image Search
Pending
31
QR Code Scanning
Pending
32
Shopping Search
Pending
New AI Tech Coming To Older Smartphones
LG assured its customers that some of the new AI features will be available not just for upcoming smartphones, but also for some of the old ones, too, via over-the-air updates, as long as they don't need particular hardware capabilities.
“As we communicated last month at CES, the future for LG lies in AI, not just hardware specs and processing speed,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.
“Creating smarter smartphones will be our focus going forward and we are confident that consumers will appreciate the advanced user experience with the enhanced V30 that many have been asking and waiting for, he added."
LG invited MWC attendees to visit LG’s booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via from February 26 until March 1 for more information.