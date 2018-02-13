LG's Smartphones Will Gain Improved Vision, Voice AI Capabilities

LG announced that it will launch a brand-new suite of AI technologies for its high-end smartphones, such as the 2018 version of the LG V30, at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Spain.

LG AI Suite

The new AI suite from LG includes the “Vision AI” and “Voice AI.” Vision AI is a technology can that automatically recognize objects through the camera and select the proper shooting mode for that scene. LG’s camera software includes eight shooting modes: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. If the Vision AI can accurately match a scene to its corresponding shooting mode, then users should benefit from better-looking pictures overall.

LG said it collaborated with an unnamed partner to analyze 100 million pictures, organize them into 1,000 unique photo categories, and then develop the necessary algorithms to match those categories with one of LG’s eight shooting modes.

LG’s Vision AI can also provide shopping advice through smart image recognition. Once users point the camera at an object, the Vision AI can automatically scan its QR code, do an image search, or provide users with places where they can buy that product.



The company said that the Vision AI will also improve on its camera app’s low-light mode by analyzing the light inside the image that will be recorded and then adjusting accordingly to improve it. This is unlike conventional methods for low-light shooting, which measure external light levels. LG said its new method can improve lighting by a factor of two through its Vision AI algorithms.



The Voice AI works with voice commands to make it easier for smartphone customers to look through the phone’s menu using only their voice. LG has a set of 32 exclusive voice commands that will work alongside the Google Assistant.

FEATURE VOICE COMMAND (PRECEDE WITH “OK GOOGLE”) 1 Wide-angle photo Take a picture on a wide angle 2 Wide-angle selfie Take a selfie on a wide angle 3 Wide-angle video Record a video on a wide angle 4 Wide-angle selfie video Take a selfie video on a wide angle 5 Cine Video Open camera on Cine Video 6 Expert Photo Mode Open camera on a manual mode 7 Expert Video Mode Open camera on a manual video 8 Cine Video (Romantic) Take a romantic Cine Video 9 Cine Video (Melodramatic) Take a melodramatic Cine Video 10 Cine Video (Thriller) Take a thriller Cine Video 11 Cine Video (Beauty) Take a beauty Cine Video 12 Cine Video (Blockbuster) Take a summer blockbuster Cine Video 13 Cine Video (Romantic Comedy) Take a romantic comedy Cine Video 14 Cine Video (Documentary) Take a documentary Cine Video 15 Cine Video (Landscape) Take a scenery Cine Video 16 Cine Video (Drama) Take a drama Cine Video 17 Cine Video (Historic) Take a historical Cine Video 18 Cine Video (Mystery) Take a mystery Cine Video 19 Cine Video (Noir) Take a noir Cine Video 20 Cine Video (Classic) Take a classic Cine Video 21 Cine Video (Flashback) Take a flashback Cine Video 22 Cine Video (Pop Art) Take a pop art Cine Video 23 Expert Mode (Graphy) Open camera with Graphy NEW FOR 2018 24 Panoramic Photo Pending 25 Food Photo Pending 26 Time-lapse Photo (Video) Pending 27 Slow-motion Video Pending 28 Low-light Photo Pending 29 AI Cam Photo Pending 30 Image Search Pending 31 QR Code Scanning Pending 32 Shopping Search Pending

New AI Tech Coming To Older Smartphones

LG assured its customers that some of the new AI features will be available not just for upcoming smartphones, but also for some of the old ones, too, via over-the-air updates, as long as they don't need particular hardware capabilities.

“As we communicated last month at CES, the future for LG lies in AI, not just hardware specs and processing speed,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.



“Creating smarter smartphones will be our focus going forward and we are confident that consumers will appreciate the advanced user experience with the enhanced V30 that many have been asking and waiting for, he added."

LG invited MWC attendees to visit LG’s booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via from February 26 until March 1 for more information.