Lian Li Brought A Bevy Of New Chassis To Computex
Lian Li showcased (pun intended) big cases, small cases, and everything in between in Taipei, and there was no shortage of tempered glass and aluminum at Lian Li's Computex booth this year.
Let's start things off with the biggest and baddest chassis in the booth, shall we? The PC-V3000 is a large mid-tower chassis with a full-cover tempered glass side panel, eight expansion slots, and support for up to E-ATX motherboards. Top panel I/O consists of one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and HD audio jacks.
The RGB lighting is controlled by a knob nestled behind the removable aluminum front panel. Other features include mounting locations for nine 3.5" and eight 2.5" hard drives, graphics cards up to 360mm in length, CPU coolers as tall as 170mm, a total of seven 120 / 140mm fans, and radiators up to 420mm.
Next up we have the Alpha 550 and Alpha 330 chassis. Both feature steel construction and tempered glass panels. The Apha 550 sports tempered glass on the top, front and both sides and the Alpha 330 on three of its six sides (front and both sides). I/O consists of two USB 3.0 ports, and HD audio jacks. Although not as large as the PC-V3000, both chassis are equipped with eight expansion slots, support full-size ATX motherboards, VGA cards up to 350mm, 250mm power supplies, and CPU coolers up to 150mm tall. The cooling system on both chassis supports a total of seven 120 / 140mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm.
The PC-Q50 is a mini-tower chassis that comes in both black and a natural aluminum finish and, thanks to a movable-feet feature, this chassis can be orientated vertically or horizontally. Even though the company is targeting the small form factor crowd, this chassis has plenty of room for dual slot graphics cards up to 330mm in length, CPU coolers up to 150mm, two 2.5" SSDs and a pair of 3.5" spinning disks for storage.
We reached out to Lian Li for pricing and availability information and were given an “autumn” time frame for launch. Pricing will be revealed closer to launch.
Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson
PC-V3000
Alpha 550 / 330
PC-Q50A (B)
Case Size
Mid-Tower
Mid-Tower
Mini-Tower
Material
Aluminum, Tempered Glass
SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
Aluminum
Drive Bays
9 x 3.5"
8 x 2.5"
2 x 3.5"
3 x 2.5"
2 x 3.5”
2 x 2.5”
Form Factor
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
ATX
E-ATX
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
ATX
Mini-ITX
PSU
ATX 12V / EPS 12V
Max 300mm
ATX 12V / EPS 12V
Max 250mm
SFX 140mm
I/O Expansion
PCI-e Slot x8
PCI-e Slot x8
PCI-e Slot x2
I/O Port
USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1
USB 3.0 x2
HD Audio
USB 3.0 x2
HD Audio
USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1
USB 3.0 x2
HD Audio
Dimensions
W x H x D
245 x 625 x 605mm
230 x 546 x 484mm
170 x 285 x 360mm
Fan Support
Top 3x 120mm
Front 3x 120mm
Rear 1x 140mm
Top 3x 120mm / 2x 140
Front 3x 120mm / 3x 140
Rear 1x 120mm
Top 1x 120mm
Radiator Support
360mm Radiator Front
480mm Radiator Bottom
420mm Radiator Top
140mm Rear
360mm Radiator Front
140mm Radiator Rear
360mm Radiator Top
N/A
Heatsink Support
170mm
150mm
150mm
VGA Length
360mm
350mm
330mm
http://www.lian-li.com/en/dt_portfolio/pc-q10/