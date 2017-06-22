Login | Sign Up
Lian Li Brought A Bevy Of New Chassis To Computex

by
2 Comments

Lian Li showcased (pun intended) big cases, small cases, and everything in between in Taipei, and there was no shortage of tempered glass and aluminum at Lian Li's Computex booth this year.

Let's start things off with the biggest and baddest chassis in the booth, shall we? The PC-V3000 is a large mid-tower chassis with a full-cover tempered glass side panel, eight expansion slots, and support for up to E-ATX motherboards. Top panel I/O consists of one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and HD audio jacks.


The RGB lighting is controlled by a knob nestled behind the removable aluminum front panel. Other features include mounting locations for nine 3.5" and eight 2.5" hard drives, graphics cards up to 360mm in length, CPU coolers as tall as 170mm, a total of seven 120 / 140mm fans, and radiators up to 420mm.

  • alpha550-1
  • alpha550-2
  • alpha330-1
  • alpha330-2

Next up we have the Alpha 550 and Alpha 330 chassis. Both feature steel construction and tempered glass panels. The Apha 550 sports  tempered glass on the top, front and both sides and the Alpha 330 on three of its six sides (front and both sides). I/O consists of two USB 3.0 ports, and HD audio jacks. Although not as large as the PC-V3000, both chassis are equipped with eight expansion slots, support full-size ATX motherboards, VGA cards up to 350mm, 250mm power supplies, and CPU coolers up to 150mm tall. The cooling system on both chassis supports a total of seven 120 / 140mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm.

The PC-Q50 is a mini-tower chassis that comes in both black and a natural aluminum finish and, thanks to a movable-feet feature, this chassis can be orientated vertically or horizontally. Even though the company is targeting the small form factor crowd, this chassis has plenty of room for dual slot graphics cards up to 330mm in length, CPU coolers up to 150mm, two 2.5" SSDs and a pair of 3.5" spinning disks for storage.  

We reached out to Lian Li for pricing and availability information and were given an “autumn” time frame for launch. Pricing will be revealed closer to launch.  

Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson    


PC-V3000

Alpha 550 / 330

PC-Q50A (B)

Case Size

Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower

Mini-Tower

Material

Aluminum, Tempered Glass

SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass

Aluminum

Drive Bays

9 x 3.5"

8 x 2.5"

2 x 3.5"

3 x 2.5"

2 x 3.5”

               2 x 2.5”

Form Factor

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

E-ATX

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

Mini-ITX

PSU

ATX 12V / EPS 12V

Max 300mm

ATX 12V / EPS 12V

Max 250mm

SFX 140mm

I/O Expansion

PCI-e Slot x8

PCI-e Slot x8

PCI-e Slot x2

I/O Port

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1

USB 3.0 x2

HD Audio


USB 3.0 x2

HD Audio

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1

USB 3.0 x2

HD Audio


Dimensions

W x H x D

245 x 625 x 605mm

230 x 546 x 484mm

170 x 285 x 360mm

Fan Support

Top 3x 120mm

Front 3x 120mm

Rear 1x 140mm

Top 3x 120mm / 2x 140

Front 3x 120mm / 3x 140

Rear 1x 120mm

Top 1x 120mm

Radiator Support

360mm Radiator Front

480mm Radiator Bottom

420mm Radiator Top

140mm Rear

360mm Radiator Front

140mm Radiator Rear

360mm Radiator Top

N/A

Heatsink Support

170mm

150mm

150mm

VGA Length

360mm

350mm

330mm

  • itsmedatguy
    They'll make the entire thing out of tempered glass for an ATX case, but assume us ITX people are still happy without a window
    0
  • turkey3_scratch
    Anonymous said:
    They'll make the entire thing out of tempered glass for an ATX case, but assume us ITX people are still happy without a window


    http://www.lian-li.com/en/dt_portfolio/pc-q10/
    0
