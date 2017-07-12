Logitech Acquires Astro Gaming For $85 Million

Logitech brought another company under its umbrella today. Logitech G general manager and vice president Ujesh Desai announced via the Logitech blog that the company acquired Astro Gaming for $85 million in cash.

According to a subsequent press release, the acquisition of Astro allows Logitech to branch out to the console player market, specifically in terms of audio. Astro is well-known for its lineup of gaming headphones, from the new entry level A10 ($60) to its top-of-the-line A50 ($300) headset, which was updated last year. Even though these headphones are targeted towards console gamers, they're still compatible with PCs.

Desai mentioned in the blog post that even though Astro has a new owner, its brand name and its products will stay the same. When the deal closes and Astro enters the Logitech family in August, it will put Logitech in competition with other console headphone brands such as Turtle Beach, Steelseries, Lucidsound, and Razer, to name a few.

The acquisition of Astro isn’t the only major financial purchase from Logitech in the past year. Last September, the company bought Saitek, which produces flight and space simulator controllers, for $13 million. Saitek was previously owned by Mad Catz, which at the time was still operating despite heavy financial losses. Mad Catz eventually filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and ceased operations entirely.