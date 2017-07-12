Login | Sign Up
Search

Logitech Acquires Astro Gaming For $85 Million

by - Source: Logitech Blog

Logitech brought another company under its umbrella today. Logitech G general manager and vice president Ujesh Desai announced via the Logitech blog that the company acquired Astro Gaming for $85 million in cash.

According to a subsequent press release, the acquisition of Astro allows Logitech to branch out to the console player market, specifically in terms of audio. Astro is well-known for its lineup of gaming headphones, from the new entry level A10 ($60) to its top-of-the-line A50 ($300) headset, which was updated last year. Even though these headphones are targeted towards console gamers, they're still compatible with PCs.

Desai mentioned in the blog post that even though Astro has a new owner, its brand name and its products will stay the same. When the deal closes and Astro enters the Logitech family in August, it will put Logitech in competition with other console headphone brands such as Turtle Beach, Steelseries, Lucidsound, and Razer, to name a few.

The acquisition of Astro isn’t the only major financial purchase from Logitech in the past year. Last September, the company bought Saitek, which produces flight and space simulator controllers, for $13 million. Saitek was previously owned by Mad Catz, which at the time was still operating despite heavy financial losses. Mad Catz eventually filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and ceased operations entirely.

About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Best Deals: Prime Day
  2. With Keyboards, Cooler Master Experiments While Serving Enthusiasts
  3. Playable WebVR Tie-in For 'Dunkirk' Available On All Platforms
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices