Logitech Reveals $150 G533 Wireless Headset

At this year’s CES, Logitech revealed another entry into its gaming headphone series. The new G533 seems to be the wireless variant to the company’s wired headset, the G633 Artemis Spectrum, at the same price point.

The G533, which has mesh-textured earcups, utilizes Logitech’s own Pro-G 40 mm drivers, which was designed to reduce distortions in order to provide a clearer sound. The headphones also include a foldable mic with a new pop filter to reduce unwanted sounds while you chat with friends. On the left earcup, there are controls to change the volume as well as to mute or unmute the microphone.

The wireless capabilities of the new headphones means that you have to connect it to your desktop via a USB dongle. Logitech said that the headphones can work up to 15m (or about 49 feet) away from the dongle, which makes it ideal for living room PCs. In terms of battery life, you can expect the headphones to work for 15 hours before it needs charging, and the peripheral also comes with a 2m (6.5-foot) charging cable.

With the Logitech Gaming Software app, you can adjust the mic levels and the volume of the headset’s seven audio channels to suit your sound preferences. Also included is the ability to activate Dolby Headphone: X surround sound technology, which allegedly provides a better sound immersion experience due to improved audio processing and calibration.

You don’t have to wait long to get your hands on the new headphones. Logitech plans to release it sometime this month. Just like the G633, the G533 will be a bit expensive with a $150 price tag.