Age Of AR Dawning: Meta 2 AR Glasses Now Shipping

by - Source: Meta
Meta announced that shipments of the Meta 2 augmented reality developer kits have begun. Welcome to the age of augmented reality. Meta 2 AR glasses are about to land in the hands of developers around the world, and there’s no telling what these devs will create.

Meta’s second generation AR glasses are arguably the first compelling, consumer-accessible AR device. Tom's Hardware's Rexly Peñaflorida II was “astounded” by the experience when he tried Meta 2 AR glasses at GDC. He also said that Meta “is a step or two ahead of Microsoft in terms of development.”

Microsoft’s Hololens is in a somewhat different league, as it features a self-contained computer system inside the unit, but the Hololens doesn’t offer the same level of user experience. The Hololens dev kit provides a small window of AR that doesn’t come close to filling your field of view. Meta’s Meta 2 AR Glasses offer a much larger augmented screen area. The Meta 2 headset has a 2560x1440 resolution image, with a 90-degree field of view. The Meta 2 isn’t a self-contained device, though; it requires a computer.

Like Microsoft’s Hololens headset, Meta 2 includes an inside-out tracking system and hand-tracking technology. The headset features a 720p front-facing camera, sensors to capture depth and hand movement, and a 6-axis IMU to track orientation. It also includes a nine-foot tether cable to allow you to move around somewhat.

Meta began accepting preorders from the general public for the Meta 2 AR glasses in March. You might think that the first people to order the kit would be the first people to receive theirs, but Meta is taking a calculated approach to its hardware release. Meta is shipping the first kits to “select individual and enterprise developers who will be working closely with Meta to explore the exciting capabilities of the Meta 2 Development Kit.”

Meta 2 Developer Kits include a Unity-based software developer kit to help developers get started. The Meta 2 glasses also support several Windows-based applications.

Meta is currently selling the Meta 2 Developer Kits for $949, but that price is about to change. The company said that the price is going up next year.

Meta 2


Meta 2 AR Developer Kit
Display2560 x 1440 resolution, 90-degree FoV
Camera720p front-facing camera
Sensors6-axis IMU, array for hand interactions and positional tracking
AudioFour speaker near-ear audio
Connectivity9-foot cable for video, data, and power (HDMI 1.4b or DisplayPort)
Weight420g without the cable and head straps
Application Support- Microsoft Office
 
- Adobe Creative Suite
 
- Spotify
System Requirements- Intel Iris Pro / Nvidia GT 650M / AMD Radeon HD7970
(recommend Nvidia GTX 960 / AMD 280 equivalent or greater)
 
- Intel i7-3610MQ equivalent or greater
 
- 8 GB RAM
 
- HDMI 1.4 video output
 
- 1x USB 3.0 ports
 
- Windows 8.1 or newer
 
- 64 bit Unity 5+ on Windows (for development, not end users)
  • John_561
    That looks GREAT, and the AR stuff is amazing.
  • Jeff Fx
    I'll accept a tether, since it allows a larger FOV and more complex apps and games than a self-contained unit can handle, but it would be nice if they could work with the people who make a wireless adapter for the Vive to untether this HMD.
  • bit_user
    Anonymous said:
    I'll accept a tether, since it allows a larger FOV and more complex apps and games than a self-contained unit can handle,
    Tether is a deal-breaker for many AR apps. This is one thing MS got right, and the tradeoff vs rendering horsepower is probably the main reason why it's so much lower spec than Meta (in terms of resolution, FoV, etc.).

    Anonymous said:
    but it would be nice if they could work with the people who make a wireless adapter for the Vive to untether this HMD.
    Have you tried that adapter? I'm pretty sure its latency is no better than anything else we've heard about, recently. In other words: too high.
