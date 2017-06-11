Login | Sign Up
'Metro: Exodus' Announced, Set To Release In 2018

A new game is in the works for 4A Games' Metro franchise. It's called Metro: Exodus, and early gameplay was revealed at the Xbox E3 briefing today.

Similar to previous games, you’ll have to wade through underground ruins to scavenge items. However, the area is also infested with some terrifying creatures, but you can take them out with a shotgun or a crossbow.

These small critters pale in comparison to a larger variant that will need more than a few bullets to take down. The demo ended as the player hopped on a zipline to cross a wide chasm and boarded a moving train.

A specific release date wasn’t announced, but the game is scheduled for release sometime in 2018.

Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

