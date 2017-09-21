Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16294

Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16294 to Fast ring members of the Windows Insider Program.

Preview Build 16294 continues the recent trend of squashing bugs instead of introducing new features. That's because Microsoft is preparing to release the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update in October, so it's more focused on guaranteeing a stable release than on giving Windows Insider Program members something new to play with. The release of those feature-rich builds will likely resume after the Fall Creators Update's debut.

The most important aspect of Preview Build 16294 is its fix for a problem affecting Surface Pro 3 devices. Microsoft explained:

This build has the fix for the bug that was causing some Surface Pro 3 devices to end up in a [sic] “unbootable” state where the Windows OS will not load and it appears to be stuck on a “spinning dots” screen. After installing this build, Surface Pro 3 devices should no longer get into this state. If you have a Surface Pro 3 in a bad state – follow the instructions on this forum post to get back up and running.

The company also solved problems with Dutch builds putting Explorer in a crash loop when an "app-requested downloads notification popped up from OneDrive," with window content becoming transparent or "stale" when you unlock your desktop, and with error 0x800B010C showing up for Insider members looking to install recent builds. Niche problems, sure, but issues Microsoft doesn't want in the Fall Creators Update nonetheless.

That update will be released on October 17. In addition to a new design language and improvements to Windows Mixed Reality, the update will include various privacy enhancements. It will also be accompanied by a new Windows 10 Pro for Workstations operating system designed to take advantage of the powerful hardware companies need to perform intensive tasks. You'll get to experience all those changes yourself soon enough.