Behold, The Return Of The Model F And Its Buckling Spring

by
15 Comments

To say that the enthusiast keyboard community is both passionate and resourceful would be an understatement, especially when it comes to resurrecting favorite typing technologies of yore. Hall Effect switches are coming back, for example, and now a revival of the famed IBM Model F with its buckling spring switches is nigh.

The Model F is not exactly the mechanical keyboard that started it all, but it may as well be. What’s more, the keyboard and its switches were discontinued decades ago, so if you wanted to put your paws on the legend, you needed to either dig one up in a junk pile or build a time machine. Now, though, you can order one up from Model F keyboards, which is the brainchild of the fellow who goes by Ellipse on Deskthority and Geekhack. He’s been clear, though, that the larger enthusiast keyboard community has been a big part of this project.

The fruition of all of these efforts is a production run. Preorders are open now and remain so until July 31.

There are two primary repro models that Model F is producing in this go, the F77 and the F62 “Kishaver.” Both come in a more traditional chassis or a more compact, modern-looking case. You’ll pay $325 for the base keyboard, and the keycap sets start at $29 and come in iconic beige/off-white or “Industrial Gray” or black.

The keyboards come in ANSI, ISO, and HHKB-style layouts. You can configure the layout to your liking from the factory, but you can also program them “easily” once you get them in your hands, too.

When you preorder, you’ll be charged right away. According to Model F’s website, “Production is expected to take several months, and sea mail from China to me should take 2-4 additional weeks.” They ship out in order, by serial number. So far, preorders have totaled more than $270,000.


You can see a host of glamor shots of the retro planks as well as detailed history of the Model F in general, and this project specifically, on the Model F website.


(New) Model F Specs
Form FactorsF77: TKL (sort of)
F62: 60%
LayoutsANSI, ISO, HHKB-style
SwitchesCapacitive Buckling Spring
KeycapsModel F/M style PBT caps with dye-sublimated legends
LightingNo
Key RolloverNKRO
ProgrammableYes
MicrocontrollerAtmel ATmega32U2
OS CompatibilityWindows, OS X, Linux, Android, iOS
InterfaceUSB
ConstructionOriginal-style cases:
-Zinc, steel (top and bottom inner assembly plates, buckling springs)  
-Powdercoat paint
Ultra compact cases:
-Aluminum, steel (top and bottom inner assembly plates, buckling springs)  
-Powdercoat paint
Case ColorsOriginal-style cases:
Off-white/beige (to match the originals), Industrial Gray, black, silver gray, and Pantone True Red powdercoated paint
Ultra compact cases:
Hard anodized black and hard anodized regular gray
DimensionsF77, original style: 423 x 178 x 29mm
F77, ultra compact: 382 x 145 x 25mm
F62, original style: 357 x 178 x 29mm
F62, ultra compact: 315 x 145 x 25mm
Price$325-$399, depending on keycaps and serial number request
About the author
Seth Colaner

Seth Colaner is the Executive News Editor of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees news, event coverage and peripheral reviews.

Read more
15 comments
  • clutchc
    I need a little help here...
    Why would one pay $325-$399 for it? I know I'm not in the loop when it comes to enthusiast KBs, but my IBM model M has more keys that that. And looks better. Please fill this uninformed dummy in on the error in my thinking.
    1
  • bit_user
    I lol at you guys and your obsession with planar, rectangular keyboards. We've had something better for 25 years, already!

    https://www.kinesis-ergo.com/shop/advantage2/
    -1
  • clonazepam
    Anonymous said:
    I lol at you guys and your obsession with planar, rectangular keyboards. We've had something better for 25 years, already!

    https://www.kinesis-ergo.com/shop/advantage2/


    Put a cup holder in the middle and I'm sold.
    2
