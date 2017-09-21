Conquer The Old And New Worlds With Free DLC For 'Total War: Warhammer II'

Total War: Warhammer II comes out next week, but Creative Assembly already has plans for new content after the game’s release. The first and free post-launch addition will be in the form of another grand campaign called Mortal Empires.

The scenario features territories from the Old and New Worlds of Total War: Warhammer and Total War: Warhammer II, respectively. Unlike Total War: Warhammer II’s main campaign, which requires you to take control the Great Vortex, the goal of Mortal Empires is simply to conquer as much land as possible.





Mortal Empires features 117 factions and 295 settlements, and you can choose from 35 Legendary Lords to lead your forces in the field. The studio will also implement some features from the main campaign of Total War: Warhammer II such as rogue armies, treasure hunts, and sea encounters. The number of factions and settlements eclipse those from Total War: Warhammer, but it comes at a price. For instance, the plethora of factions means that end turn times, which is when your AI opponents make their moves on the map, will take even longer. The Norsca faction will also not be available at the launch of Mortal Empires, but the developers plan to add it to the campaign at a later date.

Mortal Empires is the third in a series of five massive campaigns planned for Creative Assembly’s Warhammer franchise, which encompasses a total of three games. The studio wants your feedback as you participate in the war for the Great Vortex and your grand conquest in Mortal Empires in order to improve the overall gameplay experience through multiple updates and patches.

Creative Assembly will also create three more Legendary Lords you can use in combat, but the more interesting DLC is the one simply called “An Experiment.” The studio has yet to provide details on the mysterious add-on, but we’re bound to find out more about it in the near future.