Motherboard OEMs Release New AM4 BIOSes Ahead Of Raven Ridge Launch
Last year, AMD launched the AM4-socket X370, B350, A320, and A300 platforms for Ryzen CPUs. These chipsets have onboard video outputs, but AMD hasn’t released any CPU that can utilize them yet. That’s changing very soon with the release of AMD’s Ryzen-based APUs, known as Raven Ridge. Launching February 12, the Ryzen 2400G and 2200G combine a four-core, eight-thread CPU with integrated graphics based on AMD’s Vega architecture.
In preparation for the impending launch, major motherboard manufacturers have released new BIOSes for their existing AM4 motherboards to support the new chips.
Asus Motherboards
Asus made an official announcement for its new BIOSes. Owners can check Asus' website for links to their motherboard’s new BIOS, and for instructions on how to update it.
Chipset
Model Name
Supported BIOS version
X370
B350
A320
ASRock Motherboards
ASRock didn’t make any announcement on its North American website, but they did on their Japanese one. The announcement is a bit out of date, though, because we’ve already found that all of their motherboards have new BIOSes.
X370
B350
A320
Gigabyte Motherboards
Gigabyte did not make an official announcement, but we found new BIOSes for all of its AM4 motherboards.
X370
B350
A320
MSI Motherboards
MSI announced the new BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards on its website. We’ve compiled a list of all its AM4 motherboards and their new BIOSes.
X370
B350
A320
Biostar Motherboards
Biostar did not make any announcement of new BIOSes. We also did not find that any of its AM4 motherboards have had new BIOSes released for them.
I have the Asrock X370 gaming itx/ac and overall, I like it, but it can't clock my RAM up to the rated speed stably (I have Corsair 3000MHz but running it at anything over 2133 doesn't work well), or overclock my 1600x without it hanging on sleep about half the time.
I know the RAM's not the issue as it worked fine at 2933 in a different Ryzen motherboard.
The CPU can affect possible overclocks. Usually with ITX motherboards memory overclocks easily as the traces are small and you only use 2 dimms at a time. The only way you can be sure ram is not the issue is if you use really good ryzen ram (like g.skill flare) or something from the QVL list on asrock's website.
You don't expect them to get it right the first time!?
Are you saying that AMD MoBo's have on-board video but the CPUs never supported them?
Is that to say up until now every AMD MoBo required a separate video card in order to use it?
Some older AMD AM4-socket-compatible chips have GPU's & are supported by boards. Only the new Ryzen models have GPU's.
They're easy to overlook though in the DIYer market... even more so now that Ryzen G is being rolled out.