MSI Announces Five More B350, X370 Motherboards

MSI hasn't forgotten about the B350 and X370 chipsets. Yesterday it announced five new motherboards with the A320 chipset; today it announced the B350 Gaming Plus, B350 Gaming Pro Carbon, B350 Krait Gaming, X370 Gaming Plus, and X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC for AMD's Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors. (One could even say that the number of AM4 socket motherboards, like the temperature, just keeps Ryzen higher and higher.)

The X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC is MSI's new flagship AM4 motherboard. It follows the X370 Gaming Pro Carbon announced earlier this year with a bundled Intel WiFi AC card that will allow you to use the board's LAN port for gaming while using WiFi for other applications. MSI said in a press release that the card offers up to 433Mbps connection speeds, so it should be good enough to stream music while you play a game, for example.

The other boards announced today are supposed to offer a middle ground between MSI's A320 boards and the X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC. All of them support Mystic Light Sync, the company's lighting control utility, to make it easier for you to choose the colors and effects you want in your rig. All but the B350 Krait Gaming and B350 Gaming Plus also feature VR Boost to enable low-latency VR gaming with reduced motion sickness.

Between these new products, the A320 boards announced yesterday, and the AM4 motherboards it had already announced, MSI has the whole gamut of Ryzen-ready motherboards covered. The company hasn't revealed pricing or release info for the boards, though. You can learn more about AM4 chipsets as well as the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors with which they work in our articles on the subjects. And, if you're curious about what the AM4 motherboard market looks like, you can also check out our price lists for B350 and X370 motherboards to get a better idea of how much you'll need to spend.

You can also learn more about the B350 Gaming Plus, B350 Gaming Pro Carbon, B350 Krait Gaming, X370 Gaming Plus, and X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC on MSI's website.

Product
MSI B350 Gaming Plus
MSI B350 Gaming Pro Carbon
MSI B350 Krait Gaming
MSI X370 Gaming Plus
MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
Socket
AM4
AM4AM4AM4AM4
Chipset
B350
B350B350X370X370
Form Factor
ATX
ATXATXATXATX
Memory Support
4 x DDR4-2400

- Supports overclocking to 2,667 / 2,933 / 3,200MHz
4 x DDR4-2400

- Supports overclocking to 2,667 / 2,933 / 3,200MHz		4 x DDR4-2400

- Supports overclocking to 2,667 / 2,933 / 3,200MHz		4 x DDR4-2400

- Supports overclocking to 2,667 / 2,933 / 3,200MHz		4 x DDR4-2400

- Supports overclocking to 2,667 / 2,933 / 3,200MHz
Onboard Graphics
1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60HZ (RB)

1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz

1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz		1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz

1 x HDMI 1.4 port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz		1 DVI-D port, supporting a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz, 1600x1200@60Hz

1 x HDMI 1.4 port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz		1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz

1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 2560x1600@60Hz		1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz

1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 2560x1600@60Hz
Audio
Realtek ALC892  7.1-Channel High Definition AudioRealtek ALC1220
7.1-Channel High Definition Audio

- Supports S/PDIF output		Realtek ALC892  7.1-Channel High Definition AudioRealtek ALC892  7.1-Channel High Definition AudioRealtek ALC1220
7.1-Channel High Definition Audio

- Supports S/PDIF output
LAN
1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller1 x Intel I211AT Gigabit LAN controller1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller1 x Intel I211AT Gigabit LAN controller
Storage
4 x SATA 6Gb/s ports

- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10

1 x M.2 port (Key M)

- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen series processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors ) and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280/ 22110 storage devices		2 x SATA 6Gb/s ports (SATA1, SATA2)

- Supports RAID 0 and RAID1

1 x M.2 slot (Key M)

- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen series processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon™ processors) and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280/ 22110 storage devices

ASMedia ASM 1061

- 2 x SATA 6Gbps ports (SATA3, SATA4)		2x SATA 6Gbps ports (SATA1, SATA2)

- Supports RAID 0 and RAID 1

1x M.2 port (Key M)

- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen series processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors) and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280/ 22110 storage devices

ASMedia ASM1061

- 2x SATA 6Gbps ports (SATA3, SATA4)

6 x SATA 6Gbps ports

- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10

1 x M.2 slots (Key M)

- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen series processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors) and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280/ 22110 storage devices

6x SATA 6Gbps ports

- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10

2x M.2 slots (Key M)

- M2_1 slot supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen series processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors) and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280/ 22110 storage devices

- M2_2 slot supports PCIe 2.0 x4 and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280 storage devices
USB
7 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-C

6 x USB 2.0
8 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1. Gen. 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Gen. 2 Type-C

6 x USB 2.0
8 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1. Gen. 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Gen. 2 Type-C

6 x USB 2.0		8 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1. Gen. 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Gen. 2 Type-C

6 x USB 2.0		8 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1. Gen. 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Gen. 2 Type-C

6 x USB 2.0
Nathaniel Mott
