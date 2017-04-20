MSI, Corsair Partner Up For Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti, Available For $800

MSI’s latest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPU variant is now available, but you’ll have to buy it from Corsair. Even though MSI provided the GPU base, Corsair added its own flair to the hardware by installing some cooling features to let you increase the GPU’s overall performance without a drastic rise in temperature.

The GPU, called the Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti, comes attached with Corsair’s H55 liquid cooler, which is typically reserved for CPUs. The heat is then dissipated to the attached 120mm radiator, and pushed out of the case by Corsair’s 120mm ML120mm LED fan. Depending on your current tasks, you can change the fan’s speed between 400 and 2,400RPM.





The addition of liquid cooling to the GPU lets you choose from one of three performance modes. In Silent Mode, it will run at 1,480MHz or let you boost it to 1,582MHz (11,016MHz of VRAM). For mid-level performance, there’s Gaming Mode at 1,493 MHz with a boost clock of 1,607 MHz. Gaming Mode also has the same memory clock speed as Silent Mode. For graphically demanding games, you can activate OC Mode, which runs at 1,506MHz, or you can add even more horsepower with a boost to 1,620MHz. OC Mode runs with a memory clock speed of 11,124MHz.

The entire device consumes 250W of power, and Corsair recommends that you use a 600W PSU if you plan to install the GPU in your build. The GPU is quite expensive at $800, but if that’s in your budget, you can get it through Corsair's website.

