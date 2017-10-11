Login | Sign Up
Search

MSI Finally Details Its Pro Line Of Z370 Motherboards

by
2 Comments

  • MSI_Z370_PC_Pro
  • MSI_Z370_SLI_Plus
  • MSI_Z370-A_Pro

Even though MSI launched its line of Z370 based motherboards over a week ago, we are just now getting getting the full details on its Z370 Pro series motherboards.

Based on Intel’s Z370 chipset, these new motherboards support Intel’s 8th Generation (Coffee Lake) processors; up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 memor;, SLI and CrossFire multi-GPU technology; multiple M.2 slots that work with both standard SSDs and Intel Optane Memory; and RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 support for storage devices.

All three motherboards offer support for Intel's built-in UHD graphics, though the display outputs vary from board to board. The Z370 SLI Plus sports both DVI-D and HDMI ports, while the Z370-A Pro is equipped with a DisplayPort, DVI-D, and VGA outputs. The Z370 PC Pro is fitted with HDMI, DVI-D, and VGA ports to accommodate all your onboard graphics needs.  

Other common features include optimized traces and fully isolated memory circuitry for added performance and stability,  X-Boost USB optimization, a one-click VR performance setting, LAN Protect connector, MSI Audio Boost, Steel Armor slots, and military class certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability.  

All but one of the motherboards support MSI's Mystic Light RGB LED lighting, which can display a range of effects through the included Mystic Light software. The Z370-A Pro only supports the company's White LED functionality. These motherboards also include a dedicated addressable RGB LED header that connects to compatible lighting strips, fans, coolers, and PC cases.

Information on pricing and availability is not available at this time.

MSI

Z370 SLI Plus

Z370-A Pro

Z370 PC Pro

Form Factor

ATX

CPU

8th Generation Intel Core Processors

Chipset

Intel Z370

Memory

Dual Channel DDR4 Memory

Memory Speed

4000+(OC)/ 3866(OC)/ 3733(OC)/ 3600(OC)/ 3466(OC)/ 3400(OC)/ 3333(OC)/ 3300(OC)/ 3200(OC)/ 3000(OC)/ 2800(OC)/ 2667/ 2400/ 2133 MHz

PCIe Slots

3 x PCI-Ex16

3 x PCI-Ex1

2 x PCI-Ex16

4 x PCI-Ex1

2 x PCI-Ex16

3 x PCI-Ex1

Storage

2 x M.2

6 x SATA III

1 x M.2

6 x SATA III

2 x M.2

6 x SATA III

LAN

Intel Gigabit LAN

Audio

Realtek ALC1220

Realtek ALC892

Realtek ALC887

USB 3.1

4 (Gen1, Type A)

1 (Gen2, Type A)

1 (Gen2, Type C)

4 (Gen1, Type A)

4 (Gen1, Type A) Front

4 (Gen1, Type A) Rear

4 (Gen1, Type A)

1 (Gen2, Type A)

1 (Gen2, Type C)

4 (Gen1, Type A)

Video Output

DVI-D

HDMI


DisplayPort

DVI-D

VGA

DVI-D

HDMI

VGA

RGB

Mystic Light

White LED

Mystic Light

About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
2 comments
Comment from the forums
2 comments
Most Popular
  1. ASRock X299 OC Formula Review
  2. MSI Launches X399 SLI Plus Threadripper Motherboard For Content Creators
  3. Best Motherboards
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.