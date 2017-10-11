MSI Finally Details Its Pro Line Of Z370 Motherboards

MSI_Z370_PC_Pro

Even though MSI launched its line of Z370 based motherboards over a week ago, we are just now getting getting the full details on its Z370 Pro series motherboards.



Based on Intel’s Z370 chipset, these new motherboards support Intel’s 8th Generation (Coffee Lake) processors; up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 memor;, SLI and CrossFire multi-GPU technology; multiple M.2 slots that work with both standard SSDs and Intel Optane Memory; and RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 support for storage devices.



All three motherboards offer support for Intel's built-in UHD graphics, though the display outputs vary from board to board. The Z370 SLI Plus sports both DVI-D and HDMI ports, while the Z370-A Pro is equipped with a DisplayPort, DVI-D, and VGA outputs. The Z370 PC Pro is fitted with HDMI, DVI-D, and VGA ports to accommodate all your onboard graphics needs.



Other common features include optimized traces and fully isolated memory circuitry for added performance and stability, X-Boost USB optimization, a one-click VR performance setting, LAN Protect connector, MSI Audio Boost, Steel Armor slots, and military class certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability.



All but one of the motherboards support MSI's Mystic Light RGB LED lighting, which can display a range of effects through the included Mystic Light software. The Z370-A Pro only supports the company's White LED functionality. These motherboards also include a dedicated addressable RGB LED header that connects to compatible lighting strips, fans, coolers, and PC cases.



Information on pricing and availability is not available at this time.



