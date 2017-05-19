Login | Sign Up
MSI Launches No Fewer Than Six GeForce GT 1030 Graphics Cards

by

MSI revealed a half dozen GeForce GT 1030 cards, which boast a variety of features ranging from an actively cooled full-height card all the way down to a passively cooled half-height option.  

All six of the cards listed are based on the recently announced GeForce GT 1030, which has 384 CUDA cores, 2GB of 6 GTps GDDR5 memory on a 64-bit memory bus, and a 30W power draw that requires no external power connectors. All the aforementioned cards offer the same clock speed and memory configurations. MSI set the core clock of its GT 1030 cards at 1,265MHz and the boost clock at 1,518MHz. Each card sports 2GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 6,008MHz.

MSI has a GeForce GT 1030 for just about everyone. The company is clearly positioning its GeForce GT 1030 AERO ITX 2G OC as a budget-friendly factory overclocked multimedia card capable of powering 4K 60Hz video functionality with the ability to power a casual gaming session or two, as well.    

The GeForce GT 1030 2GH OC is a full-height graphics card with a large passively cooled heatsink. This card offers all the same features as the GeForce GT 1030 AERO ITX 2G OC with the added benefit of 0dB operation.

The MSI GT 1030 2GH LP OCV1 and GT 1030 2GH LP OC are essentially half-height versions of the GT 1030 2GH OC. It should be noted that both the aforementioned video cards are also available with an actively cooled heatsink.

All MSI graphics cards feature military class MIL-STD-810G certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability. MSI also bundles its Afterburner overclocking utility, an overclocking tool that also allows you to benchmark your graphics card, customize fan profiles, and capture video.

MSI's line of GT 1030 graphics cards are available now from various retailers such as Newegg, for $70-75.


All MSI GT 1030 Models
GPUGeForce GT 1030
CUDA Cores384
Core Clock1,265MHz
Boost Clock1,518 MHz
Video Memory2GB GDDR5
Memory Bus64-bit
Memory Clock6,008MHz
PCI ExpressPCIE 3.0
Display Outputs DVI-D, HDMI 2.0b
HDCP SupportYes
Multi Display Capability2
Recommended PSU300W
Direct X12
OpenGL4.5
Slot Size1.5
Supported OSWindows 10 / 8 / 7 (32/64-bit)
About the author
Seth Colaner

Seth Colaner is the Executive News Editor of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees news, event coverage and peripheral reviews.

