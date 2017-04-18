MSI's Gaming And Armor Series Reinforce RX 570 And RX 580 Lineup

AMD launched the Radeon RX 570 and RX 580 this morning, and several companies have already announced price details about their new graphics cards. Now MSI is revealing its own hand, which includes the RX 570 and RX 580 and features the company’s Gaming and Armor series coolers.

To summarize, the new RX 570 and RX 580 are rebadged RX 470 and RX 480s with increased boost clock speeds. MSI’s Gaming series will feature the most aggressive overclocks out of the bunch, with the RX 580 Gaming X+ sporting a 1,441MHz boost clock, the RX 580 Gaming X featuring a 1,393MHz boost clock, and the RX 570 Gaming X using a 1,293MHz boost clock. All of the Gaming and Armor series cards will be available in either 4GB or 8GB of GDDR5 memory, bar the flagship RX 580 Gaming X+, which is only available in 8GB.







MSI’s RX 500 series Armor and Gaming cards will use different coolers as well; the Armor series cards use MSI’s Armor 2X thermal design, which consists of the company’s Torx fans, which were present on previous TwinFrozr V coolers. The Gaming series cards include the more robust Twin Frozr VI cooler, Torx 2.0 fans, and better thermal compound to set their performance apart from the Armor series.



To further differentiate the two, MSI’s Gaming series also include backplates for increased stability and RGB LED lighting, which can be controlled via the MSI Gaming App. All of the cards revealed today offer two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, and a DL-DVI-D port to connect your displays.

MSI’s Gaming and Armor series RX 570s and RX 580s will be available at the end of the month.