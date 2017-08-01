MSI Readies X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC Threadripper Motherboard

msi x399 gaming pro carbon ac (1)

MSI joined the growing list of companies that have announced the addition of Threadripper motherboards to their product lines.

Aside from its Threadripper compatibility, the MSI X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC features eight DIMM slots with support for up to 128GB of 3,200MHz (3,600MHz OC) quad-channel DDR4 memory and four “Steel Armor” PCI-E slots that enable four-way SLI or CrossFire configurations.

The X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC is also equipped with three Turbo M.2 slots with built-in heat shields. Other features include Intel wireless networking, Bluetooth 4.2, MSI's OC Engine 2 external clock generator, and Clear CMOS and Flashback+ buttons on the rear I/O panel.

MSI also outfitted this board with Mystic Light RGB support to let you customize the look of your system with 16.8 million colors and 17 lighting effects controlled via the Mystic Light Sync app. The MSI X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC will be available on August 10 with a $380 MSRP.

If you want to truly appreciate the size and scale of AMD's massive new 4,094-pin TR4 socket, we recommend reading our exclusive look at AMD's Threadripper socket TR4 schematics, or checking out MSI's video outlining the Threadripper processors' installation procedure.

