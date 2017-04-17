Login | Sign Up
Search

Nefes Data Kit Untethers USB Devices For Wireless VR Setups

by - Source: Hendesehane Nefes
3 Comments

The Nefes Data Kit is a low-latency solution that untethers USB peripherals without interfering with other wireless solutions, such as TPCast’s wireless HMD upgrade.

Virtual reality hardware hit the market a little over a year ago, and it simultaneously impressed and left something to be desired. There’s no denying that the current crop of VR HMDs offer wonderful experiences that everyone should have a go at. But there’s also no denying that there are still hurdles that VR technology must get over before VR will reach ubiquity, such as doing away with the bothersome tethers. 

The HTC Vive and Oculus Rift provide the freedom to wander around a limited space within VR, but the cable attached to you limits your freedom of movement. Several companies offer solutions that untether the HMD from your PC--we recently tested Sixa’s Rivvr wireless prototype-- but what about any peripherals you might want to use with your VR setup, such as a Leap Motion camera? Hendesehane Nefes believes its Nefes Data Kit is the answer.

The Nefes Data Kit uses technology that Hendesehane Nefes developed called Wireless VR USB Link Technology, which severs the physical USB connection without adding interference and introducing less than 1ms of latency. The system provides a wireless data transfer over an independent channel on the RF spectrum so that it doesn’t interfere with the wireless data systems in wireless HMD upgrade kits. The company also said you can run up to four Nefes Data Kits in close proximity to each other without adding more interference.

Hendesehane Nefes said the Nefes Data Kit supports up to four USB devices at once, but only one high-data rate device at a time. The hardware is compatible with a wide range of products, including Rift trackers, Razer Hydra controllers, Leap Motion controllers, and a variety of other devices. Hendesehane Nefes also sells an OSVR-compatible package to untether the OSVR HDK 1.4 HMD from its web of cables.

Hendesehane Nefes didn’t say how much the Nefes Data Kit costs. You can find more information see the company’s website.

Nefus Data Kit

About the author
Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
3 comments
    Your comment
  • Jeff Fx
    I'd hope you could run a USB peripheral like Leap Motion from the USB port in a Vive headset while using one of the upcoming wireless VR solutions. Is that not the case, due to bandwidth already being maxed out by the headset?
    0
  • derekullo
    They never say which frequency or frequency ranges they are using for said wireless.

    All I can find is a "Each Kit supports 30 Mbps of bandwidth and 4 USB devices" quote on their website.

    They say it won't interfere with other wireless devices so I assume they are using a frequency lower than 2.4 gigahertz?
    0
  • kcarbotte
    Anonymous said:
    I'd hope you could run a USB peripheral like Leap Motion from the USB port in a Vive headset while using one of the upcoming wireless VR solutions. Is that not the case, due to bandwidth already being maxed out by the headset?


    That's something we'll have to find out.
    As soon as I have my hands on a finalized wireless kit I will be testing that sort of thing.
    0
3 comments
Most Popular
  1. SpaceVR's Satellite Gets Added Funding Boost From HTC
  2. Creating 360-Degree Content With The Ricoh Theta S, Part 3: Sharing And Viewing
  3. Mindshow Lets You Create Short Animated Films In VR, Open Beta Coming Q3 2017
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices