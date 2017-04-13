Nintendo Discontinues NES Classic Edition, Final Shipments Coming This Month

If you’re still on the hunt for your own NES Classic Edition, the search just became more difficult. Nintendo announced today that it will discontinue its popular remake of the classic console.





The company was a bit vague in its statement on why the console was discontinued. All it said was that the final shipments would arrive sometime in April. You can read the full statement for yourself below.

"Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product."

The NES Classic Edition was initially announced last summer, and it’s been difficult to get one ever since it came out last November, as it was constantly sold out at retail and online stores. The same situation can also be applied to the recently-released Nintendo Switch, which was sold out at launch with retailers slowly re-stocking their supply of the the company’s latest device.

If you’re thinking about trying to get one of the last shipments of the NES Classic Edition, you should check out our hands-on time with it before you camp out in front of your local store. If you already own one, keep it in mint condition as it’s already on its way to becoming a collector’s item.