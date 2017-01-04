Thermaltake To Intro Toughpower Grand RGB Gold, Smart Pro RGB Bronze Series PSUs At CES
Thermaltake will show two new PSU lines at CES: the already announced Toughpower Grand RGB Gold line, which we covered a couple of weeks ago, and the Smart Pro RGB Bronze. Each of those two lines features three members with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W. Both series are equipped with a patented 256 color Riing 140mm RGB fan, featuring five lighting modes (256 Color RGB Cycle, Solid Red, Green, Blue, White, and an LED Off mode), controlled by pressing the RGB Lighting button. There is also a built-in memory function, so you don't have to re-configure the desired fan lighting effect every time you power off the PSU. The Toughpower Grand RGB Gold Series carries a 10-year warranty, while the Smart Pro RGB Bronze Series comes with 7-year warranty coverage.
|Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB Bronze Series Features & Specs
|P/N
|SPR-0650F-R, SPR-0750F-R, SPR-0850F-R
|Capacities
|650W, 750W, 850W
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 PLUS Bronze
|Modular
|✓ (Fully)
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|✓
|Operating temperature
|0°C - 40°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Over Current Protection
Short Circuit Protection
|MTBF
|100,000 hrs minimum
|Hold-up Time
|> 16msec at 75% of full load
|Cooling
|140 mm HDB Fan (RGB Lighting)
|Semi-Passive Mode
|✓ (Selectable)
|Dimensions
|150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 170 mm (D)
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|PCIe Connectors
|SPR-0650F-R: 4
SPR-0750F-R, SPR-0850F-R: 6
|EPS Connectors
|TPG-0650F-R, TPG-0750F-R, TPG-0850F-R: 1x
|+12V Max Power
|TPG-0650F-R: 650W
TPG-0750F-R: 750W
TPG-0850F-R: 846W
|Warranty
|7 years
The warranty is more than satisfactory for this price category. The fan uses an HDB bearing, so it will last quite long. The 750W and 850W members have six PCIe connectors, with the smallest member of the line equipped with four of those connectors. Unfortunately not even the strongest Smart Pro RGB model has two EPS connectors, which is a shame. The semi-passive operation is present in all units, and it can be deactivated through a button, should you want the fan to constantly spin. The MSRP of the Smart Pro RGB Bronze units are as follows:
- TPG-0850F-R: $99.99
- TPG-0750F-R: $89.99
- TPG-0650F-R: $79.99