Login | Sign Up
Search

Thermaltake To Intro Toughpower Grand RGB Gold, Smart Pro RGB Bronze Series PSUs At CES

by

Thermaltake will show two new PSU lines at CES: the already announced Toughpower Grand RGB Gold line, which we covered a couple of weeks ago, and the Smart Pro RGB Bronze. Each of those two lines features three members with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W. Both series are equipped with a patented 256 color Riing 140mm RGB fan, featuring five lighting modes (256 Color RGB Cycle, Solid Red, Green, Blue, White, and an LED Off mode), controlled by pressing the RGB Lighting button. There is also a built-in memory function, so you don't have to re-configure the desired fan lighting effect every time you power off the PSU. The Toughpower Grand RGB Gold Series carries a 10-year warranty, while the Smart Pro RGB Bronze Series comes with 7-year warranty coverage.

Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB Bronze Series Features & Specs
P/NSPR-0650F-R, SPR-0750F-R, SPR-0850F-R
Capacities650W, 750W, 850W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 PLUS Bronze
Modular✓ (Fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating temperature0°C - 40°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Over Current Protection
Short Circuit Protection
MTBF100,000 hrs minimum
Hold-up Time> 16msec at 75% of full load
Cooling140 mm HDB Fan (RGB Lighting)
Semi-Passive Mode✓ (Selectable)
Dimensions150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 170 mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
PCIe ConnectorsSPR-0650F-R: 4
SPR-0750F-R, SPR-0850F-R: 6
EPS ConnectorsTPG-0650F-R, TPG-0750F-R, TPG-0850F-R: 1x
+12V Max PowerTPG-0650F-R: 650W
TPG-0750F-R: 750W
TPG-0850F-R: 846W
Warranty7 years

The warranty is more than satisfactory for this price category. The fan uses an HDB bearing, so it will last quite long. The 750W and 850W members have six PCIe connectors, with the smallest member of the line equipped with four of those connectors. Unfortunately not even the strongest Smart Pro RGB model has two EPS connectors, which is a shame. The semi-passive operation is present in all units, and it can be deactivated through a button, should you want the fan to constantly spin. The MSRP of the Smart Pro RGB Bronze units are as follows:

  • TPG-0850F-R: $99.99
  • TPG-0750F-R: $89.99
  • TPG-0650F-R: $79.99

About the author
Aris Mpitziopoulos
Read more
Most Popular
  1. Corsair Ready For New Intel CPU, Chipsets With PSU, DRAM, And CPU Cooler Compatibility
  2. SilverStone Strider Platinum ST1200-PT PSU Review
  3. Thermaltake Unveils New Toughpower Grand RGB Gold Series
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices