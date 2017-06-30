Noctua Brought Fan Shrouds, Low Profile Coolers, & Threadripper Heatsinks To Computex

We’ve already written about Noctua’s next-gen liquid crystal polymer 120mm A-series fan, thin fans, anti-vibration mounts, and fan controller, all showcased during Computex. But there was more, namely a couple low profile coolers, Chromax fan shrouds, and prototype AMD Ryzen Threadripper coolers. The NH-L9 Low Profile AM4 cooler, with an overall height of just 37mm, seems ideal for small form factor builds using a socket AM4 mini-ITX motherboard, such as the Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi Mini-ITX we told you about earlier this week. This diminutive cooler is based on on the NH-L9a cooler and features a nickel-plated copper base and heatpipes bonded to an array of thick aluminum fins. The cooler comes standard with a NF-A9x14 fan. The L-Type 120mm low profile cooler, even with its fan mounted under the aluminum cooling fins, stands twice as tall as the NH-L9 at 70mm. This cooler is equipped with four nickel-plated copper heatpipes and comes with a single NF-A12x15 PWM slim 120mm fan that can be mounted above or below the aluminum cooling fins.





Noctua also converted a number of existing coolers (NH-U14S, NH-U12S, and NH-U9) to work with AMD’s Threadripper CPUs. The number of heatpipes, fin count, and heatsink material (nickel-plated copper) remain the same as previous versions. Only the base plate and mounting system have been changed to accommodate the (much) larger surface area of the Threadripper processors. Finally, Noctua showed off its prototype Chromax powder-coated aluminum heatsink shrouds. Available in both black and white, these heatsink covers feature a half-dozen colored inserts that let you customize the look of your cooler to match your system build. Although these shrouds can certainly spice up the look of your cooler, not everything is about cosmetics. Fan shrouds actually help direct airflow through the cooler’s aluminum fins allowing the cooler to dissipate heat more efficiently. The heatsink covers are compatible with NH-U12S, NH-D15 and NH-D15S air coolers.

Given the fact that many of the items on display were prototypes, the lack of information on pricing or availability was certainly no surprise.