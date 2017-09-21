Noctua Rolls Out A Pair of Low-Profile AM4 Coolers

by

  • noctua_nh_l9a_am4_5_1
  • noctua_nh_l9a_am4_1
  • noctua_nh_l9a_am4_4
  • noctua_nh_l9a_am4_3_1
  • noctua_nh_l12s_5
  • noctua_nh_l12s_3
  • noctua_nh_l12s_1

Noctua has updated a pair of low-profile coolers to make them compatible with AMD’s AM4 socket.

The Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 was originally spotted at the company’s Computex booth earlier this year. With an overall height of just 37mm, this highly compact, low-profile cooler is designed specifically for small form factor and HTPC systems equipped with an AM4 socket processor. The company boasts 100% RAM and PCI-E compatibility on mini-ITX motherboards.

Although still considered a low-profile heatsink, the NH-L12S is much taller than the NH-L9a-AM4, standing at 70mm. Noctua has basically taken the original NH-L12, replaced the lower fan with a NF-A12x15 and removed the top fan entirely. This shaves 23mm off the height of the cooler without sacrificing much in the way of cooling performance. The included fan clips not only support the included slimline 15mm-thick fan but also much larger standard 120 x 25mm fans as well.


Both coolers feature a nickel-plated copper base and heatpipes bonded to an array of aluminum fins. Noctua ships these coolers with a low-noise adapter (LNA) for near silent fan operation. The company warns that, although these coolers offer "first-rate performance in their class," they are not suitable for overclocking and are only recommended for CPUs/APUs with up to 95W TDP.

These coolers are currently shipping and will be available soon. The NH-L9a-AM4 has a $40 price tag; the NH-L12S will set you back an additional $9.

Model

NH-L9a-AM4

NH-L12S

Height w/o Fan

23mm

70mm

Height with Fan

37mm

70mm

Width

114mm

128mm

Depth

92mm

146mm

Weight w/o Fan

390g

390g

Weight with Fan

465mm

520g

Fan(s)

NF-A9x14

NF-A12x15

Speed

2,500RPM (max)

1,850RPM (max)

Airflow

34CFM

55CFM

Sound

23.6dBA (max)

23.9dBA (max)

Voltage

12V

Warranty

6 years

Price

$40

$49

About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. EKWB’s Rampage VI Monoblock Comes In Two Flavors, Available Next Week
  2. New ‘Best PC Build’ Competition Now Underway
  3. Phanteks Announces New Additions To Its Glacier Fitting Series Lineup
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices