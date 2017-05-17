Noctua Spins Up Its New A-Series Fans And Accessories

Noctua announced the expansion of its A-series premium cooling fan line with the addition of new 200mm, 120mm, and 40mm models. In addition to the new fans, the company also introduced a new fan controller, anti-vibration mounts, and S-ATA power adaptor cable.

Noctua CEO Roland Mossig had this to say about the company’s latest additions to the A-series line, :

Customers have been asking us for 20cm and slim 12cm fans for years, but meeting the quality standard users have come to expect from Noctua fans in these form factors has proven very challenging, so it took us quite some time to make sure that these fans live up to our name. The NF-A4x20 has been conceived following requests by our industrial clients who are looking for a 40mm fan that provides superior performance in pressure-demanding applications as compared to the existing NF-A4x10.

At first you might think "what's the big deal about a 200mm fan?" According to Noctua, designing a high quality fan of that size isn't as easy as it sounds. The company said the mass of a 200mm impeller is about four times greater than that of its 120mm fans. Through the use of a new fiberglass reinforced polypropylene material, designers were able to reduce the mass of the NF-A20 impeller by 26%. In addition, the diameter of the axis and the bearing were increased from 3mm to 4mm to better distribute the load over a larger bearing surface.







Water cooling aficionados and system builders will definitely appreciate the new NF-A12x15 fan. Measuring 120 x 120 x 15mm these fans are ideal for use with water cooling systems with limited space or cramped cases. Often times, radiator and all-in-one cooler placement is restricted in smaller chassis due to lack of space. By cutting 10mm off the thickness of its standard 120mm fans, Noctua was able to create a cooling fan that fits in tight spaces while still providing 54cfm of airflow.

Conversely, where the NF-A12x15 fan was slimmed down, the company doubled the thickness of its 40 x 40 x 10mm fans to 40 x 40 x 20mm for applications that require higher pressure performance such as rack mounted servers and other devices like routers, DVRs, and NAS enclosures. All the aforementioned fans share Noctua's signature features such as Flow Acceleration Channels, Advanced Acoustic Optimisation (AAO) frames, SSO2 bearings, and an MTTF rating of more than 150,000 hours and a six-year manufacturer’s warranty.

noctua_products_20170517

In addition to the new cooling fans, Noctua also added a new fan controller for up to three 4-pin PWM fans. The controller can be used to manually control fan speed from 0 to 100% or work in tandem with 4-pin PWM headers to allow fans to run slower than the motherboard's PWM setting. The company also announced new silicone anti-vibration mounts that work with both standard open and closed corner fans 10mm to 25mm in thickness. Finally, there is a new SATA to 4-pin power adaptor cable for those of you that want to run high-wattage fans directly from the SATA connectors on your power supply.

Noctua said all of the new products are currently shipping and will be available shortly. Manufacturer suggested retail prices are as follows: