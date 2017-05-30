Login | Sign Up
Noctua Announces Its Next Generation 120mm A-Series Fan

After five long years in development, Noctua announced its next-generation 120mm A-series fan at Computex 2017.

These new fans feature impellers made from a liquid crystal polymer (LCP) commonly used in high-end medical and military applications such as combat helmets, bulletproof vests, and other types of body armor. According to the company, LCPs make up a family of thermoplastics with a unique set of properties that, unlike ABS or nylon, perform very well in harsh environments due to its high tensile strength, stiffness, and rigidity.


This is important because the Noctua 120mm A-series fan has an extremely tight 0.5mm tip clearance that calls for stricter tolerances, minimal fan vibration, and little to no fan creep due to centrifugal forces.

Noctua has a live demo at Computex where it claims two NF-F12 fans on a NH-U12S cooler are actually outperformed by a single new A-series fan.

Although the new A-series fan is being announced at Computex, availability is currently set for September 2017, with an estimated street price of $30.

Steven Lynch
  • gggplaya
    Love their fans, but would love if they didn't paint it a super ugly color scheme. I would buy it if they offered black. Their colors, literally go with nothing else in my case, or any other PC parts manufacturers. It look out of place in every build with a side glass panel.
  • dstarr3
    I must be the only person on the planet that doesn't care that they're the color of a prosthetic limb.
  • chalky16
    Anonymous said:
    They also have all black and gray fans in case you were unaware
