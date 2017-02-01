Login | Sign Up
Search

Noctua Preps For AMD Ryzen With Three New Coolers

by - Source: Noctua
9 Comments

Noctua announced three new coolers for the upcoming AMD Ryzen processors: the NH-D15 SE-AM4, NH-U12s SE-AM4, and NH-L9x65 SE-AM4. Each is designed exclusively for AM4 systems; Noctua said it won't offer mounting kits to make these special edition products compatible with other sockets.

The company positioned each cooler for a specific use case. The NH-D15 SE-AM4 is supposed to allow "overclockers to push their AM4 systems to the limit and silent enthusiasts to run the fans at super-low speeds" The NH-U12s SE-AM4 was made with "a highly compact design and low profile, which makes it ideal for cooling lower TDP AM4 CPUs in HTPC or Small Form Factor cases." And the NH-L9x65 SE-AM4 offers "an excellent balance of efficiency, quietness, and compatibility." (Along with the dubious honor of having the most complicated name in Noctua's Ryzen-ready cooler lineup.)

  • nh_d15_se_am4_5
  • nh_u12s_se_am4_5
  • nh_l9x65_se_am4_5

Noctua referred customers to its Thermal Design Power (TDP) guidelines to learn more about the coolers' capabilities and how much overclocking headroom they will provide. Yet the guidelines haven't been updated for Ryzen--they show figures only for AM2/AM3 and FM1/FM2 on the AMD side of the aisle. (Information for fans compatible with Intel processors is also available.) That seems like a notable oversight on the company's part.

"AMD’s Ryzen architecture promises exciting possibilities for various applications and the NH-D15, NH-U12S and NH-L9x65 are some of our most popular models, so it was a natural choice to create dedicated special editions for the new platform,” says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “Each of these coolers has received more than 100 awards and recommendations from international websites and magazines, so we’re confident that the SE-AM4 special editions will be a great choice for anything from compact ITX builds to overclocked gaming rigs.”

All three coolers are shipping now. The MSRPs for the NH-D15 SE-AM4, NH-U12s SE-AM4, and NH-L9x65 SE-AM4 are $100, $65, and $53, respectively.

Product
NH-D15 SE-AM4
NH-U12s SE-AM4NH-L9x65 SE-AM4
Socket Compatibility
AMD AM4
AMD AM4
AMD AM4
Height (without fan)160mm
158mm
51mm
Width (without fan)150mm
125mm
95mm
Depth (without fan)135mm
45mm
95mm
Height (with fan)165mm
158mm
65mm
Width (with fan)150mm
125mm
95mm
Depth (with fan)161mm
71mm
95mm
Weight (without fan)
980g
580g
340g
Weight (with fan/s)
1,320g
755g
413g
Material
Copper (base and heat-pipes), aluminum (cooling fins), soldered joints & nickel plating
Copper (base and heat-pipes), aluminum (cooling fins), soldered joints & nickel plating
Copper (base and heat-pipes), aluminum (cooling fins), soldered joints & nickel plating
Fan
2x Noctua NF-A15 PWM
Noctua NF-F12 PWM
Noctua NF-A9x14 PWM
Fan compatibility
140 x 150 x 25mm (with 120mm mounting holes)

140 x 140 x 25mm (with 120mm mounting holes)

120 x 120 x 25mm		120 x 120 x 25mm92 x 92 x14mm

92 x 92 x 25mm
Scope of Delivery
  • 2x NF-A15 PWM premium fan
  • 2x Low-Noise Adaptor (L.N.A.)
  • 4-pin PWM y-cable
  • NT-H1 high-grade thermal compound
  • SecuFirm2™ AM4 mounting-kit
  • Noctua metal case-badge
  • NF-F12 PWM premium fan
  • Low-Noise Adaptor (L.N.A.)
  • NT-H1 high-grade thermal compound
  • SecuFirm2™ AM4 mounting-kit
  • Anti-vibration pads and fan-clips for second NF-F12
  • Noctua metal case-badge
  • NF-A9x14 PWM premium fan
  • Low-Noise Adaptor (L.N.A.)
  • NT-H1 high-grade thermal compound
  • SecuFirm2™ AM4 mounting-kit
  • Noctua metal case-badge
Warranty
6 Years
6 Years
6 Years
MSRP
$100
$65
$53
About the author
Nathaniel Mott
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
9 comments
    Your comment
  • elbert
    They look good Just wish they were test numbers on the coolers. Wonder what level of cooling the 8 core Ryzen requires.
    0
  • why_wolf
    Is there some size difference that makes it impossible to just release a fitting bracket to make their existing line fit AM4? Because none of these coolers are new.
    0
  • TMTOWTSAC
    Maybe they wanted to make absolutely sure they wouldn't experience any bending issues like Skylake had.
    0
Display All 9 comments
Most Popular
  1. Arctic's Freezer i32 Plus CPU Cooler Has A Zero-RPM Mode
  2. Cryorig Announces Free AMD AM4 Ryzen Cooler Upgrade Kits
  3. Cryorig's 140mm QF140 Fans Finally Available As Standalone
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices