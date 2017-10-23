Login | Sign Up
Search

Prepare For 'Destiny 2,' 'Assassin's Creed: Origins' With Nvidia's Game Ready Driver

by

Nvidia's latest Game Ready driver, Version 388.00 (WHQL), is now available to download. In addition to updating existing features, the software adds support for two blockbuster titles arriving this week.

The driver is a must-have for those who plan to pick up Bungie’s Destiny 2 and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Origins. The GTX 970 (or 1060) is recommended for Destiny 2, and the GTX 760 meets the high-end requirements for Assassin’s Creed: Origins. Hardware requirements aside, Nvidia also recommended the GTX 1070 for those playing it at 1440p and, as expected, the 1080 Ti is the top pick for enjoying the game at 4K resolution. The company didn’t provide similar GPU recommendations for Assassin’s Creed: Origins, but the low barrier to entry in terms of the card specified in the recommended specs likely means that you can easily reach resolutions higher than 1080p with Nvidia’s higher-end GPU lineup.


The driver updated the 3D Vision profile for Assassin’s Creed (the use of 3D glasses to play the game is “not recommended"), and included new software versions of Nvidia-based programs such as CUDA and the GeForce Experience app.

An issue was also resolved with the launch of the new driver. You should no longer experience stuttering gameplay in Doom, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on laptops with G-Sync capabilities and a GTX 1080 GPU. The company also noted that Alienware laptops that use GM204 GPUs won’t be supported with this new driver. There are still a few lingering problems in the wake of the driver’s release, specifically for Windows 10 and 7 users, and you can see the full list on Nvidia’s website.

A prompt to download the new driver should appear on your GeForce Experience app. You can also download the software manually on the driver landing page. You can check out the full release notes on the company website.

About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z Review
  2. AMD Radeon RX 570 Graphics Card Price List
  3. Nvidia Preps For Windows Mixed Reality With New Drivers, Suggests GTX 1060
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.