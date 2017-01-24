Nvidia Releases Game Ready Driver For 'Resident Evil 7' And 'Conan Exiles'

Nvidia released the GeForce Game Ready 378.49 WHQL drivers with support for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Conan Exiles, and the For Honor beta.

The drivers were released just in time for the release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Conan Exiles. The former is a survival horror game that draws as much inspiration from PT, the playable trailer of the canceled Silent Hills game from Hideo Kojima, as from other entrants in the Resident Evil series. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is available now on Xbox One and PC (as a Play Anywhere title to boot) as well as the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR.

Conan Exiles is a survival game of a different sort. Players are tasked with surviving despite the efforts of hostile AI enemies and, if they're online, other players. We said the title was one to watch in our Winter Games Preview and described it as a harsher version of Minecraft because of its town-building and item-crafting elements. The game's minimum requirements were released earlier this month; it's expected to make its debut on January 31.

For Honor is an entirely different game. Players choose one of three factions--Samurai, Viking, or Knight--and a class within those factions to engage in multiplayer brawls. (There is a single player mode, but the multiplayer was the highlight of our experience with the title.) Ubisoft revealed the game's requirements on January 22 and plans to run a closed beta from January 26 to 29. It's expected to be released for PC and consoles on February 14.

Nvidia's game ready drivers can be downloaded from the company's website or the GeForce Experience app.