Nvidia Preps For Windows Mixed Reality With New Drivers, Suggests GTX 1060

Windows Mixed Reality officially debuted today as part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. That launch means enthusiasts will have to decide which headset they want, make sure their systems meet the platform's requirements, and otherwise prepare for Microsoft's take on mixed reality. Nvidia decided to help that process along by releasing new drivers to make sure its GPUs are ready to jump between realities.

In a blog post, Nvidia said it "collaborated closely with Microsoft on the new update to ensure our GPUs deliver a great VR experience." That makes sense. Windows Mixed Reality is supposed to be the Next Big Thing—Microsoft probably didn't want its launch to suffer because of outdated graphics drivers. Promoting its GPUs as Windows Mixed Reality-ready when all eyes are on the platform likely appealed to Nvidia, too.

The company also took the chance to promote its Game Ready driver program while stressing the importance of stable XR software:

Having the best possible quality for a game at launch is important. It’s even more important for VR titles. Gameplay issues or bugs can break immersion and ruin a VR experience. Our long-running Game Ready driver program delivers the best possible experience by optimizing performance and latency for smooth, stutter-free VR gameplay.

More interesting is Nvidia's recommendation that you use a GTX 1060 for Windows Mixed Reality. The base platform merely requires integrated graphics; Windows Mixed Reality Ultra requires a GTX 960/965M/1050 in exchange for its higher frame rates and improved performance. Nvidia's push towards a GTX 1060 could indicate an expectation that Windows Mixed Reality Ultra's minimum specs aren't going to cut it for some software.

You can download the new VR Ready driver from Nvidia's website.