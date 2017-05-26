Nvidia Quietly Debuts MX150 Mobile Graphics

Nvidia quietly unveiled its new Pascal-based low-budget mobile GPU, the GeForce MX150. It’s slated to replace the aging Maxwell-based 940MX, and the company claims it offers up to three times the performance per watt than its predecessor.

The official specifications of the new GeForce MX150 mobile GPU offer no information about CUDA core count, memory capacities, or clockspeeds. This is because actual implementation of the mobile GPU may vary by OEM model, and these specs will largely depend on the size (thickness, screen), cooling, and MSRP of the laptop. Nvidia seems to want consumers to think of the MX150 as more of a performance class than a set of varying mobile GPUs, and the company claimed that you can attain 60 FPS gaming in popular games such as DOTA 2, CS: GO, League of Legends, and World of Tanks.

Despite the absence of these specifications, all of the GeForce MX150 GPUs feature GDDR5 memory, in addition to the same API technologies as its Pascal-based bretheren (DX12, Vulkan, OpenGL 4.5). Nvidia Optimus, GPU Boost, and compatibility with GeForce Experience also come standard with the new mobile graphics.

Pricing and availability of new GeForce MX150-equipped laptops is currently unknown, with the only official word being that we can expect to see these notebooks start appearing in June from vendors such as Acer, Asus, Clevo, HP, and MSI. Perhaps this is a sign of things to come from Computex in Taipei next week.