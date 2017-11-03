Nvidia Teases New Titan X Collector's Edition

Nvidia teased a new Titan X Collector's Edition graphics card in a 13-second-long video titled "It's coming..." Details about the card are scarce—13 seconds doesn't offer a whole lot of time to discuss specs and features—but we suspect people will be hyped for the card nonetheless.

Nvidia last expanded its Titan lineup with the Titan Xp in April. (Check out our review.) Before that, it refreshed the plain 'ol Titan X with the Pascal architecture that debuted with the GTX 1070 and 1080. Now it seems the Titan X is due for another refresh.

You can check out the video yourself below:

It's coming...

The big question is whether the Titan X Collector's Edition will run on the Pascal architecture or the new Volta architecture. Volta is currently used in AI-focused cards used bv companies like Facebook, but it's expected to reach the consumer market eventually, although Nvidia won't say when.

We won't know if the Titan X Collector's Edition is merely a slightly modified refresh of the existing Titan X or if it's the next iteration of the Titan lineup until Nvidia shares more than a 13-second video about it. For now, at least, you can acquaint yourself with the current Titan cards: