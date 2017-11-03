Login | Sign Up
Search

Nvidia Teases New Titan X Collector's Edition

by
2 Comments

Nvidia teased a new Titan X Collector's Edition graphics card in a 13-second-long video titled "It's coming..." Details about the card are scarce—13 seconds doesn't offer a whole lot of time to discuss specs and features—but we suspect people will be hyped for the card nonetheless.

Nvidia last expanded its Titan lineup with the Titan Xp in April. (Check out our review.) Before that, it refreshed the plain 'ol Titan X with the Pascal architecture that debuted with the GTX 1070 and 1080. Now it seems the Titan X is due for another refresh.

You can check out the video yourself below:

It's coming...

The big question is whether the Titan X Collector's Edition will run on the Pascal architecture or the new Volta architecture. Volta is currently used in AI-focused cards used bv companies like Facebook, but it's expected to reach the consumer market eventually, although Nvidia won't say when.

We won't know if the Titan X Collector's Edition is merely a slightly modified refresh of the existing Titan X or if it's the next iteration of the Titan lineup until Nvidia shares more than a 13-second video about it. For now, at least, you can acquaint yourself with the current Titan cards:

GPU
Titan Xp
Titan X
SMs
30
28
CUDA Cores
3,840
3,584
GPU Boost Clock
1,582MHz
1,582MHz
GFLOPs (Base Clock)
12 Tflops
10,609 Gflops
Memory Data Rate
11.4Gbps
11Gbps
Memory Bandwidth
547.7GBps
484GBps
TDP
250W
250W
Process Node
16nm16nm
About the author
Nathaniel Mott
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
2 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • phobicsq
    They are just going to PO the xp owners....
    0
  • grimfox
    So there's the Xp XP and now the XPCE. And it'll probably cost 1200.
    0
2 comments
Most Popular
  1. AMD’s Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.1 Driver Out Now
  2. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs
  3. AMD Radeon RX 550 Graphics Card Price List
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.