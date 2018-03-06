NZXT Adds Larger, More Affordable AIO CPU Coolers To Kraken Lineup

kraken m22 1

NZXT added two new products, the Kraken X72 and M22, to its all-in-one (AIO) CPU liquid cooling lineup.



The Kraken X72 and M22 sport the usual features you’d find in Kraken-branded coolers, including reinforced tubing, RGB LED lighting (controlled by the company’s CAM lighting and cooling control software) on the pump, and a set of fans to push air through the radiator. However, the X72 is the company’s first CPU liquid cooler to feature a 360mm radiator (the previous maximum was 280mm), making it the largest AIO cooling product available in NZXT’s catalog. The M22 is a third of the size of the X72 (120mm), but the company is positioning the new M series as an affordable alternative to the previously available X-series coolers.



