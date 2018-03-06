NZXT Adds Larger, More Affordable AIO CPU Coolers To Kraken Lineup
NZXT added two new products, the Kraken X72 and M22, to its all-in-one (AIO) CPU liquid cooling lineup.
The Kraken X72 and M22 sport the usual features you’d find in Kraken-branded coolers, including reinforced tubing, RGB LED lighting (controlled by the company’s CAM lighting and cooling control software) on the pump, and a set of fans to push air through the radiator. However, the X72 is the company’s first CPU liquid cooler to feature a 360mm radiator (the previous maximum was 280mm), making it the largest AIO cooling product available in NZXT’s catalog. The M22 is a third of the size of the X72 (120mm), but the company is positioning the new M series as an affordable alternative to the previously available X-series coolers.
NXZT’s Aer P 120mm high-static pressure fans, which are ideal for liquid coolers, come included with the Kraken X72 and M22 (3 and 1 each, respectively), and they are designed for quiet operation with their chamfered intakes and fluid dynamic bearings. Although each cooler’s pump is accented with RGB LED lighting, the included fans don’t have the flashy lights.
The NZXT Kraken X72 and M22 are available for pre-order from NZXT’s website for $200 and $100, respectively. The M22 is warrantied for three years, and the X72 is covered for double that (six years). The X72 is expected to ship on March 12, and the M22 will start reaching customers and retailers on March 26.
-
NZXT Kraken X72 AIO Liquid CPU CoolerNo Review
-
- Thickness
- 27mm
-
- Width
- 120mm
-
- Depth
- 394mm
-
- Pump Height
- 52.9mm
-
- Controller
- Software, BIOS
-
- Cooling Fans
- (3) 120mm Aer P120 High-Static Pressure Fan
-
- Connectors
- Unknown
-
- Weight
- 1.29kg
-
- Intel Sockets
- 115x, 1366, 2011x, 2066
-
- AMD Sockets
- AM2(+), AM3(+), AM4, FM1, FM2(+), TR4
-
- Warranty
- 6 Years
-
-
NZXT Kraken M22 AIO Liquid CPU CoolerNo Review
-
- Thickness
- 32mm
-
- Width
- 120mm
-
- Depth
- 152mm
-
- Pump Height
- 48mm
-
- Controller
- Software, BIOS
-
- Cooling Fans
- (1) 120mm Aer P120 High-Static Pressure Fan
-
- Connectors
- Unknown
-
- Weight
- 0.88kg
-
- Intel Sockets
- 115x, 1366, 2011x, 2066
-
- AMD Sockets
- AM2(+), AM3(+), AM4, FM1, FM2(+), TR4
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
mcconkeymikeI look forward to seeing a review with a comparison against the Corsair H100i.
-
anbello262I currently have an Arctic liquid Freezer 240, but this is the only line of coolers that could make change mine. Looking forward to the reviews!
-
spartakiss007But when will they allow us to take they NZXT logo off
-
BulkZerkerMore importantly when. Are they going to replace their software requirement with a RGB header?
-
Krazie_Ivanseems like there are loads of Asetek 360mm AIOs for FAR less than $200, & even some great expandable/maintainable full-copper options for less. NZXT's pricing people have lost their minds with this, as they did with that mobo. actually, i can't think of any NZXT product that is better value than the competition offerings... hmm...
