Backward Compatibility Coming For Original Xbox Titles

by
Sometimes, the most exciting new game announcements are short and sweet. Two years ago, Microsoft announced that the Xbox One would be backward compatible with Xbox 360 games. The program has been a success; so much so, in fact, that Microsoft is about to wind the clock back even farther. Soon, the Xbox One will be able to play games from the original Xbox, dating all the way back to 2001.

Microsoft announced the new (or old, depending on your point of view) feature at its E3 2017 press conference. There’s not much information available yet. We don’t know which games will be available, whether you can use your original discs, or how much it will cost, if anything.

What we do know, however, is that Microsoft has listened to some of the original Xbox’s most vocal fans. One game will definitely be available as part of the backward compatibility program: Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, the beloved flight combat simulator.

Microsoft should have more information about original Xbox compatibility in the near future. Until then, if you haven’t already sold your old Xbox discs, hang onto them for now. They might just get a second life real soon.

Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • thundervore
    I cant think of a single Xbox game from 16 years ago I want to play today, yes the graphics were good but none of the games made a lasting effect. Halo is the only thing that came to mind and its on PC

    SNES? yes, there were lots of RPG and adventure games

    Dreamcast? yes, great non sonic games lost in time

    N64? yes, Rare. yes, every game made by that company for N64 was awesome. From Goldeneye which started FPS battles to Conkers Bad fur Day. Too bad Microsoft castrated them!

    PS1? Yes. so much great games like Bloody Roar and Metal Gear Solid.
  • boju
    Anonymous said:
    From Goldeneye which started FPS battles


    Say what mate


    Goldeneye was great though ;P
  • hfm
    My wife is an Elder Scrolls fan, but she started o with Oblivion on 360 (I've been playing since Arena). She's hoping for Morrowind. We have the disc in a drawer somewhere.
