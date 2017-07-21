'Overwatch: Game Of The Year Edition' To Get A Physical Release

Blizzard announced that Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition will soon get a physical release.

Overwatch has been on something of a roll lately. In recent months, Blizzard celebrated the team-based shooter's one-year anniversary with a week-long event, revealed the first seven teams participating in the MLB-like Overwatch League, and introduced a long-awaited hero known as Doomfist. The company's also hosting the Overwatch World Cup and has partnered with Twitch to help its esports attract a larger audience.

Now a physical version of Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition is on its way. This version of the game offers access to all of the base game's content--Blizzard doesn't lock heroes, maps, or game modes behind paywalls--as well as 10 additional loot boxes and other in-game items. A digital version of Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition was released in May; the physical edition took its sweet time reaching consumers.

This version of the title also unlocks items within other Blizzard games like World of Warcraft or Heroes of the Storm. Here's the list of goodies:

Diablo III Mercy's Wings — Slay demonic forces throughout the High Heavens and Burning Hells as you don Mercy’s wings. All of Sanctuary will know of your allegiance to Overwatch!

— Slay demonic forces throughout the High Heavens and Burning Hells as you don Mercy’s wings. All of Sanctuary will know of your allegiance to Overwatch! World of Warcraft Baby Winston Pet — Adorably cuddly and highly intellectual, the Baby Winston pet will be at your side as you fight your way through Azeroth.

— Adorably cuddly and highly intellectual, the Baby Winston pet will be at your side as you fight your way through Azeroth. Heroes of the Storm Tracer Hero — Jump into the Nexus with Tracer and surprise your enemies in the blink of an eye.

— Jump into the Nexus with Tracer and surprise your enemies in the blink of an eye. StarCraft II In-game Portraits and a Hearthstone Card Back — With portraits of Tracer, Reaper, Pharah, Winston, Bastion, and Soldier: 76, you’re sure to become a champion of the Koprulu Sector. You can also battle it out in Hearthstone with an Overwatch-themed card back fit for a hero!

You'll also receive character skins that were previously exclusive to the Origins edition of the game. None of these skins offer an in-game advantage; they're purely cosmetic. (One could argue that some skins make it easier or harder to spot a character, but there are no game-breaking advantages.) So if you want an Overwatch skin, World of Warcraft pet, or Heroes of the Storm, erm, hero, this one's for you.

Blizzard said Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition will be released on July 28. The company also revealed that Overwatch currently has more than 30 million players, and if the company continues to offer discounts or special editions of the game, it's not hard to imagine that number rising even more. The popularity of esports events like the Overwatch League and the Overwatch World Cup might also lead to more sales.