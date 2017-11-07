Pearl Boards' 40% DIY Keyboard Kit Group Buy Hits Minimum, Accepting Orders Now

After substantial interest in renders showcased on the Geekhack forums, custom keyboard shop Pearl Boards has hit the minimum order threshold and is now accepting orders for its group buy.

Designed by Koobaczech, this chassis and controller board uses a form factor containing only 40 to 44 keys, meaning that even the number row is hidden behind a function key. Cherished for its minimalist qualities and community-inspired implementations, this 40% design focuses on fully programmable keys and interchangeable keycaps for custom implementations, such as partial space bars to accommodate an extra “Shift” or “Alt” key.

The Pearl Board kit includes an anodized aluminum case, both top and bottom, in an assortment of colors, as well as an anodized or brass top plate (that supports only PCB-mounted switches) and a custom-designed PCB Board featuring a USB-C connector. A clear plastic diffuser between the case and bottom plate is designed to enhance the glow of its RGB lighting. There’s even an engraved brass weight embedded in the bottom plate if you want to add some extra heft to your board. This kit does not include switches or keycaps.

Orders will be accepted until December 1, and the product is made-to-order, so it will not be shipping until March of 2018. In other words, don't expect delivery by the holiday season. Buy-in for this limited run starts at $280. Spare parts are available for an additional fee, including switch plates, PCBs, and diffusers. Stickers and custom engraving are also being sold, for those who want to add that last little bit of extra personalization.