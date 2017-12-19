Phanteks Intros Two New Enthoo Pro Cases

Phanteks announced a pair of full-tower cases, the Enthoo Pro Tempered Glass and the Enthoo Pro Tempered Glass Special Edition.

Both are full-tower chassis measuring 235 x 535 x 55mm (WxHxD) that feature steel, plastic, and tempered glass construction and support up to ATX motherboards. They support large CPU coolers up to 193mm and GPUs up to 472mm in length. Those of you who are running multi-GPU set-ups will likely be thrilled by the fact that these new cases are equipped with eight expansion slots that allow for larger graphics cards to be run in SLI and CrossFire.

These new chassis come equipped with a large full-cover tempered glass side panel; full-length power supply cover; and mounting locations for up to six 3.5" drives, four 2.5" drives, and three 5.25" optical drives or drive bay accessories. Both cases are capable of housing up to ten 120mm, seven 140mm, and/or two 200mm fans. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 420mm can be installed in the top of the chassis; radiators and coolers up to 240mm can be mounted in the front and bottom of the chassis. Additionally, the exhaust fan mounting location over the CPU socket area can be outfitted with a single 140mm all in one cooler or radiator.

Although both cases are virtually identical, the Special Edition does offer a few optional features such as a white interior, a pair of Halos RGB fan frames, a larger exhaust fan, and an additional 120mm intake fan. These chassis include built-in dust reduction screens in the front, top, and bottom that help prevent dust and dirt from building up in your system.   

The front panel is home to two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, headphone and microphone jacks, HDD LED, and a power button. There is also a switch that allows you to control lighting effects when you use an optional motherboard controller and lighting strips.

Pricing and availability were not available at the time of writing. We have reached out to the company for more information.

Phanteks Enthoo Pro Tempered Glass & Enthoo Pro Special Edition
Dimensions (W x H x D)235 x 535 x 55mm
Form FactorFull-Tower
MaterialsSECC, Plastic Tempered glass
Motherboard SupportE-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX
Drive Bays5.25” x 3
3.5” x 6
2.5” x 4
Expansion Slots8
Fan SupportFront: 120mm x 2 (120mm x 1 included, 120mm x 2 included w/ SE), 140mm x 2, 200mm x 1
Top: 120mm x 3, 140mm x 3, 200mm x 1
Rear: 120mm x 1, 140mm x 1 (1x 140mm included)
Bottom: 120mm x 2, 140mm x 1
Radiator Support Front: Up to 240mm
Top: Up to 420
Rear: Up to 140mm
Bottom: Up to 240mm
I/OUSB 2.0 x 2
USB 3.0 x 2
Audio x 1
MIC x 1
LED Control
CPU Height193mm
GPU Length472mm
PSU Length318mm
  • lperreault21
    of course. I just got my new P400s and this comes out, and I like this one even better. :|
  • hannibal
    Just wondering why there is not any USB C-type connector in the front panel with this new case...
    I would imagine that 3 USB A and one USB C would be minimum at this moment...
    I gave quite many USB C devices already and the number is crowing, so even one in front would be nice...
  • shrapnel_indie
    With the given dimensions, I fail to see how it could fit a 193mm tall tower cooler. in fact, I fail to see how it could have 80mm fans in the front let alone 120mm or larger case fans. How can a full height GPU fit? Not at the given dimensions of 235 x 535 x 55mm.

    The 55mm is depth? Oh, well... how can it fit the MoBo or 318mm PSU? How can a 472mm GPU card fit?
