Phanteks Adds An AMD Water Block To Its Line Of CPU Liquid Coolers

Phanteks added a new water block for use with AMD processors to its current line of CPU liquid coolers. The Glacier C350A is compatible with any aftermarket open-loop water cooling system that uses standard G1/4 type fittings. The polished clear acrylic cover is fastened to a nickel-plated copper base. The Glacier C350A water block is available with anodized satin black or a mirrored chrome accents.

Phanteks’ integrated RGB lighting is compatible with all Phanteks RGB-equipped cases and motherboards fitted with industry standard 4-pin RGB lighting headers.

The 70 x 70 x 4mm nickel plated copper base features densely packed rows of integrated 0.4mm-wide cooling fins that stand 5mm tall. Fittings for both hard and soft tube applications are sold separately.

As with all Phanteks' water blocks, the company uses o-rings made of Viton. Viton offers improved durability and an overall superior seal compared to those made of regular rubber. Viton is an elastomer commonly used in a number of sealing applications, including industrial use and the automotive and aerospace industries. Viton seals are popular due to their excellent compression properties and resistance to most oils and petroleum-based fuels and lubricants. Water block seals made of Viton are also resistant to oxidation, ozone, UV exposure, fungus, and mold. This material has an effective operating range between 5°F and 400°F, making it an excellent choice for applications such as GPU water cooling.

Pricing and availability was not available at press time.



Phanteks Glacier C350A Compatibility AM4

FM1

FM2(+)

AM3(+)

AM2(+) Material Nickel PLated Copper Base

Polished Acrylic Top

Anodized / Chrome Plated Covers Water Block Dimensions 42.5 x 109 x 70mm (H x W x D) Base Dimensions 70 x 70 x 4mm (H x W x D) Fin Dimensions 5 x 0.4 x 0.4mm (H x W x D) Gross Weight 590g Net Weight 330g Colors Satin Black / Mirror Chrome Warranty 2 Years

Steven Lynch contributed to this report.