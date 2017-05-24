Login | Sign Up
Phanteks Adds An AMD Water Block To Its Line Of CPU Liquid Coolers

by

Phanteks added a new water block for use with AMD processors to its current line of CPU liquid coolers. The Glacier C350A is compatible with any aftermarket open-loop water cooling system that uses standard G1/4 type fittings. The polished clear acrylic cover is fastened to a nickel-plated copper base. The Glacier C350A water block is available with anodized satin black or a mirrored chrome accents.

Phanteks’ integrated RGB lighting is compatible with all Phanteks RGB-equipped cases and motherboards fitted with industry standard 4-pin RGB lighting headers.

The 70 x 70 x 4mm nickel plated copper base features densely packed rows of integrated 0.4mm-wide cooling fins that stand 5mm tall. Fittings for both hard and soft tube applications are sold separately.

As with all Phanteks' water blocks, the company uses o-rings made of Viton. Viton offers improved durability and an overall superior seal compared to those made of regular rubber. Viton is an elastomer commonly used in a number of sealing applications, including industrial use and the automotive and aerospace industries. Viton seals are popular due to their excellent compression properties and resistance to most oils and petroleum-based fuels and lubricants. Water block seals made of Viton are also resistant to oxidation, ozone, UV exposure, fungus, and mold. This material has an effective operating range between 5°F and 400°F, making it an excellent choice for applications such as GPU water cooling.

Pricing and availability was not available at press time.

  • phanteks glacier c350a 1
  • phanteks glacier c350a 2
  • phanteks glacier c350a 3
  • phanteks glacier c350a 4


Phanteks Glacier C350A
CompatibilityAM4
FM1
FM2(+)
AM3(+)
AM2(+)
MaterialNickel PLated Copper Base
Polished Acrylic Top
Anodized / Chrome Plated Covers
Water Block Dimensions 42.5 x 109 x 70mm (H x W x D)
Base Dimensions70 x 70 x 4mm (H x W x D)
Fin Dimensions 5 x 0.4 x 0.4mm (H x W x D)
Gross Weight590g
Net Weight330g
ColorsSatin Black / Mirror Chrome
Warranty 2 Years

Steven Lynch contributed to this report.

About the author
Purch News Service
