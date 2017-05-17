PowerColor Unleashes The Red Devil RX 570 4GB

Hot on the heels of its Red Devil RX 580 graphics cards, PowerColor is back again with its Red Devil RX 570 4GB.

As with the rest of PowerColor's RX 500 series graphics cards, this new card is overclocked from the factory sporting core speeds of up to 1,320MHz with boost. Specifications for the Radeon RX 570 include 32 compute units, 32 ROPs, 2,048 Stream Processors, 5.1 TFLOPS of processing power, up to 159.2GTps peak texture fill-rate, up to 39.8GPps pixel fill-rate, 128 Texture Units and a 5.7 billion transistor count. The Red Devil RX 570 features PowerColor's selectable BIOS profiles for Ultra Overclocking and Silent Overclocking at the flip of a switch.







The massive custom designed heatsink features three Double Blade III 8cfm fans. The company claims these new fans increase airflow 20% over previous generation fans. Mute Fan Technology allows the fans to operate at 0dB when temperatures are lower than 60°C. To help prevent bending and twisting, PowerColor included a metal backing plate that covers the entire back of the card. PowerColor's Red Devil RX 570 is equipped with an 8-pin power connector and a 6+1 power phase system that helps the card maintain stable power delivery at high frequencies.



powercolor-570-front

powercolor-570-side

As with most Radeon 500 series cards, this card also supports bridgeless CrossFire for using more than one GPU simultaneously, AMD FreeSync Technology that eliminates image tears and choppiness, and AMD Eyefinity for a panoramic multi-screen gaming experience that supports up to five monitors.

We reached out to PowerColor for information on pricing and availability.