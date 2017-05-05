Watch Us Play 'Prey' On Twitch At 1pm PDT

Friday is here once again, and we’re going to usher in the weekend with our weekly Twitch livestream event. However, we’re changing up the format a bit for today’s stream. Instead of a three-man group, I’ll be the sole player as I embark through the Talos I space station in Arkane Studios’ Prey.

The game was announced at E3 last year, and 11 months later, the game is finally available. Playing as Morgan Yu, you’ll have to fight your way through the space station, which is currently under siege from a deadly group of aliens known as Typhons. Some of these aliens can camouflage themselves as everyday objects, whereas others can quickly kill you with brute force. However, there are multiple ways to fight back, with weapons such as a simple wrench to a GLOO Cannon that can freeze Typhons in their tracks. If you want to fight fire with fire, so to speak, you can gain some Typhon abilities, as well.





As you explore the space station, you’ll also encounter some survivors of the Typhon attack. You can complete the quests provided by these survivors, which will in turn give you more information about the many experiments conducted on the aliens. You’ll also find out more about TranStar, the company that owns and operates the space station.

There will be many nooks and crannies to explore, and an increasing amount of tension because a Typhon can jump out at any time. I’ll try to show off as much as possible in the two-hour stream, but don’t be surprised if I spend some of the time recovering from multiple jump scares. In space, no one can hear me scream, but today you’ll be able to hear me yelp with every surprise encounter.