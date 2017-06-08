New 'Project Cars 2' Trailer Reveals September 22 Release Date

Back in February, Slightly Mad Studios announced Project Cars 2 with a “Late 2017” release date, and it released multiple trailers to show off gameplay from the upcoming game. With a week to go before the start of E3, the studio released a new trailer along with the announcement that the game will be released on September 22.

According to Bandai Namco, the game’s publisher, the latest trailer highlights some of the races you’ll encounter as part of the main Career Mode. Similar to the first game, you can choose from multiple motorsport disciplines to play in the game, such as driving Le Mans prototypes or Formula 1 vehicles. You don’t have to start off at the lower-tier levels of the discipline either. For example, you can jump right into the Formula 1 championship or work your way up the ranks starting with the short and fast kart racing.





Since the February announcement, the studio has also revealed some of the new features coming to the sequel such as the introduction of rallycross racing, which will involve tarmac and off-road terrain. Similar to other races in the game, you’ll still compete against other opponents in rallycross, but the constantly changing terrain means you’ll need to be more aggressive to stay in the lead. In order to make the races feel more realistic, the developers will also add a feature called Livetrack 3.0, which will make a vehicle’s behavior more accurate as it moves through a track with different terrain and weather.



Project Cars 2 E3 Trailer

Even before the game’s release date was announced, pre-orders for Project Cars 2 were available for purchase. Some die-hard fans might already have their copy reserved for launch day, but for those who need more convincing, additional details on the game are coming as early as next week. If you’re attending E3, you can play the game on the show floor.