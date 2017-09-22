Watch Us Play 'Project Cars 2' Today At 1pm PDT

Another Friday is here, which means that it’s time for another installment in the Tom’s Hardware semi-weekly Twitch livestream. This time around we’re off the virtual racing track with Slightly Mad Studios’ Project Cars 2, which is now available.

The sequel to the 2015 racing simulation title features 180 cars across nine different disciplines. These range from past Formula 1 vehicles to current road cars. Just like the first game, you can start at any level of competition in one of the many racing series available. This eliminates the need for you through multiple car classes in order to reach the marquee races.





The studio also boasted about the addition of a new system called “Livetrack 3.0.” This is the new physics system, which ensures that your car moves about the track accurately depending on the surface and weather type. Road cars will easily grip the tarmac in dry weather conditions, but you’ll have to be a cautious driver if rain begins to roll onto other parts of the track.

One new race mode in Project Cars 2 is Rallycross, which also benefits from the Livetrack 3.0 system. Races are held on a track that features both dirt and paved roads so you’ll need to manage the car as it shifts from one surface to another. These races are short and fast so it’s best to fight for pole position during the first few laps.

If you have a VR headset, such as the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, you can use it to play Project Cars 2 to create an additional layer of immersion. Wheel support is also available for the game and we’ll be using the peripherals during our livestream.

Project Cars 2 is available on PC as well as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and it will cost you $60.