Sony Readying Major PS4 Software Update, Seeking Beta Testers

Sony put out a call for beta testers to help squeeze out the final bugs from the next major PlayStation system software overhaul, which we expect to see later this year.

Sony is preparing to roll out the next iteration of the PlayStation 4 system software and is looking for brave gamers to help weed out the final kinks in the system before releasing the update to everyone. Sony plans to start testing the new update soon and is calling for beta testers to sing up to participate.

Sony didn’t reveal what to expect in the next system software update, but it said an update about the new features is forthcoming on the PlayStation blog. In the meantime, the company pointed out that members of the last beta test were the first gamers to see the PlayStation System Software 4.0 UI refresh, folders feature, and Quick Menu, in what we can only perceive as a hint to coming changes.

The PlayStation system software 4.5 beta test is open to anyone over the age of 18 who has access to an internet connection and holds a valid PlayStation Master Account. Starting today, Sony is accepting registrations for the beta. The company will close registrations once the beta starts, but it didn’t elaborate beyond committing to “early February.”