Nvidia Adds ShadowPlay Highlights To PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Do you play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds? Do you own a GeForce GTX? If you answered “yes” to both of those questions, you will be delighted to know that Bluehole, the game's developers, announced at Gamescom that the PUBG has been updated to support Nvidia’s ShadowPlay Highlights feature.

For those of you unfamiliar with Nvidia’s ShadowPlay Highlights, it's a relatively new feature that Nvidia added to the GeForce Experience earlier this year that allows end users to automatically capture the best (and worst) moments of their gameplay session. At the completion of each match, they can then review a number of screenshots and videos and share them to Facebook, YouTube, Imgur, or Google Photos.

In conjunction with the ShadowPlay Highlights announcement, Nvidia also revealed that it has partnered with the game’s developer to launch a PUBG ShadowPlay Highlights contest. As with other contests of this type, participation is rather simple. Share your favorite captures on Twitter and YouTube with the following tags: @PUBATTLEGROUNDS @NVIDIAGeForce and #ShadowPlayHighlights.


Steven Lynch
  • Ohmybad
    ReLive (amd) has been working in PUBG since 17.7.2 (first time i've used ReLive)
  • anbello262
    Does ReLive have some kind of [k]Highlights feature?

    Usual Shadowplay has been working since he beginning, it's the new feature that's the news.
