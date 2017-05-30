Supergiant Games To Release 'Pyre' On July 25

After the release of its most recent title, Transistor, in 2014, Supergiant Games began work on its latest game, Pyre, which was announced last year. With three years of developmentunder its belt, it seems the studio is finally ready to release the game: Supergiant Games announced today that Pyre is coming to the PC and PlayStation 4 on July 25.

In the game, you control a trio of characters—Jodariel, Hedwyn, and Rukey—known as exiles. The three characters are sent to a place called Downside after committing an unknown crime in the city of Commonwealth, and the only way to get back into the city is to complete the challenges in the Book of Rites and compete against other exiles for the chance to return home.





The main attraction of the game are the Rites, which are three-on-three competitions against other exiles. Each team has a Pyre on their end of the field, and you will need to grab a ball in the middle of the arena and use it to destroy the other exiles’ Pyre in order to survive. According to Supergiant’s latest post on the game, you don’t necessarily have to always win every encounter in order to progress through the game. Win or lose, you will continue to make your way through the story, which means that your journey through Pyre will slightly differ from other players.

After the single-player campaign, you can also play additional Rites matches with the game’s AI or with a friend. You’ll be able to choose from a roster of 20 characters, and you can customize their abilities. Once your trio of players is set, you can then choose the arena, which will seem to have an effect on how you play the game.

If you pre-order it now, you’ll get a 10% discount on the game. At launch, Pyre will cost you $20. If you want to learn more about the game, you can check out my hands-on with it from last year’s PAX East.