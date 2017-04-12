Qualcomm Forced To Refund BlackBerry $815M In Royalty Payments
BlackBerry was awarded $814.9 million following a dispute with Qualcomm over patent royalties.
How The Dispute Started
Back in 2010, BlackBerry signed a license agreement with Qualcomm, in which it paid royalties for all the Snapdragon-based smartphones it was expecting to sell by 2015.
As we know, BlackBerry hasn’t done so well in the smartphone market over the past few years, and in fact it even got out of the market last year. The company entered arbitration with Qualcomm last year to recuperate some of the money it paid for licenses that it never used.
Even though the original deal was supposed to be non-refundable, per the contract between the two companies, the arbitrator seems to have agreed with BlackBerry that it doesn’t make sense to pay royalties for units it never sold. As such, Qualcomm was ordered to refund BlackBerry a part of the original sum. Qualcomm said in a statement that it disagrees with the decision, but it’s binding, so it will have to refund BlackBerry.
Qualcomm’s Patent Troubles
Over the past several years, Qualcomm has drawn the attention of multiple regulators who accused Qualcomm of abusing its market position to overcharge its customers and take out competitors.
Qualcomm was recently fined over $850 million by the Korean Fair Trade Commission (KFTC). Back in 2015, it also had to pay a $975 million fine to the Chinese government over similar accusations. The European Commission started its own ongoing antitrust investigation against the company in the same year.
This year, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also charged Qualcomm with using anti-competitive tactics to monopolize the market. Apple sued the modem maker for $1 billion, too, arguing that it overcharged it for basic smartphone technology.
Qualcomm recently launched a counter-suit against Apple, but so far it looks like all the evidence is piling up against Qualcomm as being the aggressor in the market. It was also recently revealed from the KFTC’s case against Qualcomm that the company blocked Samsung from selling its own Exynos chips to other smartphone manufacturers for 25 years. This may explain why Samsung never decided to sell its highly competitive chip to other companies, the same way it sells its Super AMOLED displays or builds competitors' chips in its manufacturing facilities.
I think both companies are losers here. Blackberry for being a big fat fail and not seeing where the future of the smart phone was going (clue: nobody cared about small nearly unusable pullout or integrated keyboards after 2010). Qualcomm for being pompous arrogant jerks. I interviewed with them once many years ago and didn't like the attitude of the management. Their noses were high in the air.
Yes because AMD never creates new competitive processors, right?:pfff:
Did the arbitrator null and void the contract between Blackberry and Qualcomm, or did they decide to piece-meal what they may have personally liked or disliked about the contract?
This doesn't sound like Qualcomm is being forced to buy back unused chips. It says they're being forced to pay back royalties, which makes it sound like Blackberry paid Qualcomm an up front amount of money to use their tech, based on how many phones they expected to sell based on said tech. Then they ended up selling much less, and they're getting back the money that they paid as royalties for phones they never ended up selling.