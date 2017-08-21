Latest Radeon Software Release Includes 'Quake Champions,' 'Agents Of Mayhem' Optimizations

AMD released Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.8.1, which adds official game support for the Early Access version of Bethesda’s Quake Champions and Deep Silver’s new franchise, Agents of Mayhem. It also includes official support for Radeon RX Vega GPUs.

For nearly two years, AMD has put forth significant effort in keeping its graphics drivers up to date. In December 2015, the company committed to releasing monthly WHQL certified driver updates and release-day driver enhancements for the biggest game releases. AMD doesn’t always have a driver in time for release day, but it often has an update for the highest profile titles.

Bethesda’s Quake Champions is a good example of a high-profile title, and AMD put in the extra effort to have a driver ready in time for the Early Access release. If you pre-ordered the latest installment of the Quake franchise and you own a Radeon graphics card, you should probably download Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.8.1.

The Radeon Technology Group’s engineers also optimize titles that don’t get as much attention. Deep Silver (creator of the Saints Row series) recently released a new game called Agents of Mayhem. That didn’t stop AMD from ensuring that its GPUs offer stable performance in the game.

The new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive update also includes fixes for a variety of known issues, including stability problems in Grand Theft Auto V, Forza Horizon 3, and Tekken 7. AMD also addressed several FreeSync and Enhanced Sync issues. You can find full release notes here.

AMD’s Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.8.1 is also the first version of the company’s GPU software suite that offers native support for the new RX Vega GPU lineup. AMD released the long-awaited Vega 64 graphics card on August 14, and on launch day, the company released the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.30.1051 driver. Despite the long name, that driver didn’t include a revision of the Radeon Software Crimson Relive Edition suite. It piggy-backed on Radeon Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.2, which originally featured driver version 17.30.1041. Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.8.1 includes version 17.30.1051 of AMD’s Radeon driver.

The new version of AMD’s Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition is available from AMD’s downloads page.