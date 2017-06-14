Raijintek Cooling Products Were Out In Force At Computex

In addition to a slew of new power supplies, Raijintek also had a number of new cooling products on display at Computex 2017. The company showcased a couple new fans, a full cover GPU water blocks, and a new reservoir.

GPU Water Blocks

The GPU water blocks the company had on display feature a clear acrylic top attached to a nickel-plated copper base. Both are full cover water blocks. The N-MS1080GM-X is specifically designed for use with MSI's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X, although we’re pretty sure it could be used with other reference GTX 1080 Ti cards. The A-SP58PALT-X is designed for use with the Sapphire Radeon RX 580.



Raijintek includes a thick aluminum alloy backplate on both cards. The backing plate prevents the graphics card from bending or twisting under the weight of the GPU water block.







Reservoirs And Radiators

The RAI-D5 pump features a built-in glass tube reservoir and is capable of flowing 1100L/h at 12V while consuming 18W of power. The pump is designed with a brushless motor, featuring a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 50,000 hours, according to Raijintek.

The company had both a 240mm and a 360mm radiator on hand at the show, both with LED-backlit company logos down each side. All the water cooling products on display are compatible with any aftermarket open-loop water cooling system that uses standard G1/4 type fittings.

Blowing Hot Air

Raijintek also had two new IRIS fans on hand. Both versions of the fans are equipped with vibration-dampening rubber pads on all four corners and are capable of moving 65CFM at full speed (1,800RPM). The difference between the two fans is that one features an internal LED lighting ring whereas the other sports an LED-lit frame with RGB capabilities.

The AERA series CPU cooler features a direct contact heat pipe design and comes with two Raijintek 120mm LED fans that operate at 800-1,800 RPM. This cooler is offered in black or white.

For those of you in need of a low-profile cooler, Raijintek offers the PALLAS-120. This cooler is equipped with four 6mm heatpipes, sports a direct contact heat pipe design, and comes with a single 120 x 13mm Raijintek fan that operates at 400-1,400RPM.

Information on pricing and availability were unavailable at press time.