Razer Launches Wireless Atheris Mouse

Razer announced the Atheris wireless notebook mouse, designed for mobile work and gaming on the go.

The Atheris is an ambidextrous mouse that features a 7,200 DPI optical sensor, up to 220 IPS tracking speed, and 30g acceleration. Other features include dual connectivity and an impressive 300-350 hour battery life, depending on connection type.

In a press release, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan had this to say about the Atheris:

“We created the Razer Atheris to be the ultimate mobile productivity mouse – allowing users to bring their A-game in any situation whether it’s in the boardroom or the gaming arena. The Razer Atheris outperforms and outlasts the competition with unparalleled reliability."

The Atheris looks similar to the company’s Lancehead wireless gaming mouse, though slightly smaller and without the RGB lighting. This mouse has a 1,000Hz polling rate and five programmable buttons: left and right click, the clickwheel, and the two forward/back navigation buttons. The USB dongle can be conveniently stored in the base of the mouse when not in use.

This mouse also employs the use of Razer’s proprietary Adaptive Frequency Technology. For those of you who are not familiar with AFT, this technology was developed by Razer to allow your mouse to “hop” frequencies to get the best connection. The mouse will automatically connect to the strongest frequencies within your local 2.4GHz band, but only when necessary.

The Atheris is available now from the Razer website with an MSRP of $50.