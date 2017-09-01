Razer's Basilisk Gaming Mouse Targets FPS Market

Razer's launch of the new Basilisk gaming mouse is among the many announcements coming out of IFA, Europe's biggest tech show.

This purpose-built mouse has the FPS gaming community in its crosshairs. Razer equipped the mouse with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, which is the same sensor used in the DeathAdder Elite and Lancehead Tournament Edition gaming mice.

In a press release, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan had this to say about the Basilisk gaming mouse:

"The customizability of the Razer Basilisk sets it apart from other FPS mice, and is something that we’re incredibly proud of. This is a mouse designed for tweaking that last ounce of performance out of each gamer’s specific FPS playstyle. For games like CS:GO, PUBG, Quake, and the likes, there’s nothing better."

The Basilisk features Razer's proprietary mechanical mouse switches with a 50-million-click life cycle, on-the-fly DPI adjustment, and eight programmable buttons. The mouse cable is braided and uses a USB connector. Razer equipped the mouse with a customizable RGB backlighting system capable of displaying 16.8 million colors.

Other unique features include a dial on the bottom of the mouse that allows you to adjust scroll wheel resistance and a removable DPI button that gives you the ability to temporarily change sensitivity when you hold it down.

The Razer Basilisk is available now on the company website for $70.


Razer Basilisk

Sensor Type

Optical

DPI

16,000

Tracking Speed

450 IPS

Tracking Acceleration

50g

Buttons

8 Programmable

Main Key Switches

Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches

Lighting Effects

Razer Chroma RGB

Interface

USB 2.0

Weight

107g (without cable)

Price

$70

  • DookieDraws
    I've been looking around at mice the last week or so. I have a Logitech G400s that I have been using since 2012, and I love it's simplicity. But was looking for something else similar, but with pretty RGB lighting. :)

    And I hate that auto-playing laptop ad with a passion! At least make it click-to-play. Purty please! :)
    0
  • atavax
    107 grams not including cable is fucking heavy, especially for a fps mouse.
    1
