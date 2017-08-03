RGB Everything With Razer's Chroma Hardware Development Kit

You can make 16.8 million colors using red, green, and blue lights. It seems manufacturers can make approximately that many products with those lights, too, with RGB LEDs becoming nigh-ubiquitous in pretty much every product category. In case that isn't enough RGB goodness, you'll soon be able to buy Razer's Chroma Hardware Development Kit (HDK) and its Lightpack Expansion to illuminate your system with up to 64 LEDs.

Razer has an obvious fondness for RGB lighting. Its peripherals, systems, and other products are chock full of these many-colored LEDs. The Chroma HDK takes things another step further by giving you access to what the company described as "the world’s most advanced modular lighting system for PC gamers and enthusiasts" that "offers all-in-one color customization with precise control down to the individual LED."

That's a longer way of saying the Chroma HDK comprises a four-channel controller that supports up to 64 RGB LEDs. Two strips with 16 LEDs each are included with the kit; the Lightpack Extension offers you two more LED strips and extension cables. Those lights are controlled via Razer's Synapse software, naturally, and the company is testing a new Chroma Studio within Razer Synapse 3 to make that lighting management easier.

Razer said in its press release that Chroma Studio will allow you to "synchronize lighting effects across devices and also have the ability for certain effects to be displayed continuously across peripherals based on their physical position relative to the other." The idea is that you'll use the Chroma HDK in conjunction with other Razer products to bathe the room with the resplendent many-colored glow of several dozen RGB LEDs.

The idea is that all these RGB LEDs will make you feel more immersed in movies, games, and other forms of entertainment. Instead of limiting that media to a display, Razer's hardware and software will allow content creators to change your system's lighting to evoke a certain mood. Some games also use RGB lighting to make it easier to track ability cool-downs, health, and other in-game information critical to your success.

The Chroma HDK and Lightpack Expansion will go on sale in Q3 2017. The Chroma HDK will cost $80; the Lightpack Expansion another $29.